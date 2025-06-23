If You Absolutely Must Freeze Deli Meat, Here's How To Do It Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deli meats (also known as lunch meats, sandwich meats, and cold cuts) are great to have on hand, but unfortunately they don't last too long. Even unopened packages of deli meats have a shelf life of around 2 weeks in the fridge per the FDA. Once opened, you're only looking at 3 to 5 days generally, although wrapping it in aluminum foil can keep your deli meat fresh for a few extra days in the fridge after opening. Even cured meats and hard and dry sausages such as pepperoni and salami, which are the deli meats that last the longest in your fridge, only last up to 3 weeks in the fridge after opening. So you may be wondering if you can freeze deli meat.

According to Owen Han, a self-taught chef, content creator, and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," you can definitely freeze deli meat, "but the texture may change a bit when it thaws," warns Han. He recommends wrapping your deli meat tightly in plastic or aluminum foil, then sealing it in a freezer-safe bag and squeezing as much of the air out as you can before putting it in the freezer.