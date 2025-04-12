Keep Deli Meat Fresh For A Few Extra Days With This Easy Aluminum Foil Tip

The clock starts ticking on deli meat the second you break the packaging seal. It's only a matter of time before those deliciously smoky, savory slices become dull and tasteless, or even worse, spoiled beyond salvage. Don't despair just yet, because you'll still have more than enough time to enjoy deli meat if it's stored properly. The art of storing deli meat is nothing complicated. It requires only one thing: food-grade aluminum foil — and well, maybe also a fridge with the proper temperature.

However, before even thinking about extending the shelf life of deli meat, you need to ensure it has one to begin with. This means putting the package into the fridge as soon as it arrives in your kitchen. The fridge should remain between 34 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it fresh. Unopened, it could last for up to two weeks, while opened ones are good for three to five days.

You can extend the meat's freshness for two to three more days with one extra step. Just wrap the opened deli meat in aluminum foil, making sure it's tight enough that there won't be too much air exposure. If you want to freeze the deli meat, then also add a layer of plastic wrap beforehand and store it in a freezer bag to avoid freezer burn. This works particularly well for cured meats and should keep it fresh for a couple of months.