Keep Deli Meat Fresh For A Few Extra Days With This Easy Aluminum Foil Tip
The clock starts ticking on deli meat the second you break the packaging seal. It's only a matter of time before those deliciously smoky, savory slices become dull and tasteless, or even worse, spoiled beyond salvage. Don't despair just yet, because you'll still have more than enough time to enjoy deli meat if it's stored properly. The art of storing deli meat is nothing complicated. It requires only one thing: food-grade aluminum foil — and well, maybe also a fridge with the proper temperature.
However, before even thinking about extending the shelf life of deli meat, you need to ensure it has one to begin with. This means putting the package into the fridge as soon as it arrives in your kitchen. The fridge should remain between 34 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it fresh. Unopened, it could last for up to two weeks, while opened ones are good for three to five days.
You can extend the meat's freshness for two to three more days with one extra step. Just wrap the opened deli meat in aluminum foil, making sure it's tight enough that there won't be too much air exposure. If you want to freeze the deli meat, then also add a layer of plastic wrap beforehand and store it in a freezer bag to avoid freezer burn. This works particularly well for cured meats and should keep it fresh for a couple of months.
Why this simple method helps preserve your deli meat's freshness
There are many factors that determine deli meat's shelf life. It starts with the type of deli meat. Given the minimal water content, cured meats such as salami, bologna, and prosciutto tend to last longer than fresh ones like chicken and turkey. Then, there's the storage temperature. Being left in a place with fluctuating or too-hot temperatures provides more opportunity for bacteria to grow and accelerate spoilage. This is why it's important to store the deli meat in the fridge (and not the pantry) whenever you're not eating.
Last but not least — the packaging. Once opened, the deli meat is immediately exposed to air, which could quickly oxidize and dry it out, making it unpleasantly dry and tough. The aluminum foil minimizes the chance of this happening by forming a tightly closed barrier, protecting the meat against air, bacteria, and other contaminants. Safe from these external factors, the deli meat's color, texture, and taste are retained for as long as possible until you're ready to eat it again. And sometimes, it even shields the meat against the fridge odor. After spending a few days in the fridge, it will still stay true to its savory saltiness instead of being scented by garlic, onions, or other strongly-odored food.