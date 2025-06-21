Your Iconic Fictional Chef Alter-Ego, According To Your Zodiac Sign

While many real-life professional chefs had other chefs — be it their mothers, fathers, grandmothers, or a celebrity chef — to show them the ropes in the kitchen, everyone didn't grow up that way. In fact, in many parts of the U.S., low-income families struggle to put food on the table at all — let alone cook it themselves. Cooking wholesome meals at home is a valuable skill that provides self-sufficiency and empowerment, something the founders of Ghetto Gastro teach through their cookbooks. Yet, not everybody has a real-life culinary teacher in their lives. That's why it's so important to have diverse, relatable, and admirable examples of fictional chefs in the media, too.

From a street rat cooking in a Paris kitchen to an undersea sea sponge flipping burgers, and from a 20-something girl living in a loft in New York City to a young, black female sous-chef flipping an old, Italian beef shop into a Michelin star restaurant — sometimes, the characters on TV tell a far more relatable story than the ones that play out in the real world. While it's no secret that the fine dining industry and, of course, fine cooking is dominated by white men, the fictional chefs prove that they don't have to be male, white, or even human. All they need is ambition and a passion for food — and every zodiac can relate to that.