Will We Ever Know What's In Wendy's Secret Krabby Patty Sauce?

To honor the 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon's animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, Wendy's developed a Krabby Patty and a "Pineapple Under the Sea" Frosty to delight customers. On the show, a Krabby Patty is the burger sold at the Krusty Krab, the fast food restaurant where SpongeBob works. One of the running narratives throughout the series is that the villain tries to steal the burgers' secret formula, which Wendy's has taken to heart.

The fast food chain is no stranger to symbolic recipes. It serves up square burgers as a marker that the company doesn't cut corners when it comes to food and service — and that its burger patties are so good they need to be clearly visible when tucked into buns. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger once again offers a square burger patty that, upon first glance, looks like a Dave's single ordered off Wendy's regular menu. While this quarter pound of beef is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion, the special order also includes an off-pink-colored sauce that can be compared to French or Thousand Island dressing. This is the top-secret Krabby Kollab Sauce. It's so secret that the chain's website doesn't list its ingredients, only noting that it contains egg.



Though the company has been tight-lipped about the exact ingredients used to make the sauce, culinary sleuths have taken the challenge of coming up with copycats of their own and we may be closer to knowing the recipe than we realize.