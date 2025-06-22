When You Should (And Shouldn't) Soak Your Corn Before Grilling It
With sweet corn reaching its freshest and most delectable right at the center of grilling season, it is no surprise that there are so many wonderful recipes for grilled corn out there. But when it comes to tossing those golden ears over the fire, one question always comes to the forefront: Do you need to soak corn before grilling it? To answer this question, we consulted celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse — someone who certainly knows his way around a grill.
As it turns out, the soaking question comes down to how you plan to grill the corn. "If you are grilling corn in the husk, you can soak them ahead of time to keep the husk from burning," Shoults informs us. The soak not only keeps the corn from catching fire, but that extra water also helps the corn to steam inside the husk. But if you've already removed those husks, you're ready to go. "No need to soak or boil shucked corn before grilling!" Shoults adds. "Just apply a coat of oil or butter with your favorite seasoning and grill over medium-high heat, turning every few minutes. This will give you sweet, smoky kernels with a little char."
Really, it's all up to you. If you prefer steamed corn, soak it and grill it in the husk. If you like a little char — not to mention a more streamlined process — just remove the husks and toss the corn over the coals.
What to do with your grilled corn
If you still can't make up your mind about how to grill your corn — in the husk or out — it may be helpful to think about what you want the final dish to look like. Do you want a purer sweet corn flavor, or do you like a little char? For Shoults, the answer is char. "I prefer grilling shucked corn, as I believe it gets done faster," he reveals, "and I can season it to perfection easily without the husk." And it isn't hard to imagine that an ear of slightly smoky corn with melted butter and a sprinkle of Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices (Bear Creek Smokehouse's own house blend) would go down pretty nicely. But grilled corn can go a lot of different directions.
When it comes to grilled corn, the first place a lot of minds go is probably to Mexican street corn, or elote. There's a reason that you've been seeing elote everywhere for a while now: It's a simple and delicious preparation wherein sweet corn is topped with a creamy sauce (typically mayonnaise and crema), as well as spices, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Giada De Laurentiis puts an Italian spin on corn on the cob with a similar pairing of garlic, parsley, and parmesan cheese.
If you don't like getting corn stuck in your teeth, we've got options for that as well. Try this charred corn and poblano soup or this Mexican street corn pasta salad for delicious grilled corn dishes that you won't need floss after eating.