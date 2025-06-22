When You Should (And Shouldn't) Soak Your Corn Before Grilling It

With sweet corn reaching its freshest and most delectable right at the center of grilling season, it is no surprise that there are so many wonderful recipes for grilled corn out there. But when it comes to tossing those golden ears over the fire, one question always comes to the forefront: Do you need to soak corn before grilling it? To answer this question, we consulted celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse — someone who certainly knows his way around a grill.

As it turns out, the soaking question comes down to how you plan to grill the corn. "If you are grilling corn in the husk, you can soak them ahead of time to keep the husk from burning," Shoults informs us. The soak not only keeps the corn from catching fire, but that extra water also helps the corn to steam inside the husk. But if you've already removed those husks, you're ready to go. "No need to soak or boil shucked corn before grilling!" Shoults adds. "Just apply a coat of oil or butter with your favorite seasoning and grill over medium-high heat, turning every few minutes. This will give you sweet, smoky kernels with a little char."

Really, it's all up to you. If you prefer steamed corn, soak it and grill it in the husk. If you like a little char — not to mention a more streamlined process — just remove the husks and toss the corn over the coals.