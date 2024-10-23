How Giada De Laurentiis Gives Corn On The Cob A Simple Italian Twist

To make corn on the cob like Giada De Laurentiis, she suggests heating the olive oil in a pan and sauteing the garlic. Then, you'll allow it to cool and combine it with the Parmesan, parsley, and salt. Start with ½ cup of olive oil, two garlic cloves, ½ cup of parmesan, and 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley for every six cobs. Later, you'll brush the mixture on the cobs and sprinkle some cheese on top. You can always add more if your cobs are larger or if you want some of the extra oil mixture to add to the rest of the meal, or to serve alongside the corn on the cob for guests to doctor up their own corn.

There are many other ways to season corn on the cob, some of which still lean into the Italian inspiration. Reach into your spice cabinet and grab crushed red pepper flakes to add some heat or use an Italian seasoning blend if you want to skirt the fresh herbs. You could also replace the olive oil with butter, roast the garlic to enhance its flavor, and use our tips to make garlic butter instead. Or to step it up further, consider crushed pine nuts or basil. And, to find out more about the chef's inspiration, here's our exclusive interview with Giada De Laurentiis on how she elevates Italian food from her kitchen to yours.