The Red Flags That Indicate Your Kitchen Contractor Is Trying To Scam You

Renovating a kitchen is no small feat, even when all the signs that it's time for an update are there. It's a big investment of time and money and inevitably requires you to trust contractors who will come to do the work. Unfortunately, the contractor industry is rife with scammers — one in ten Americans fall victim to a contractor scam, reports NCOA. In order to avoid the bad apples, you have to know the most common red flags, and the biggest danger sign has to do with the main thing scammers are after: money.

One of the things to avoid when renovating your kitchen is a contractor who is asking for a full payment up front (or anything more than around 20%). This is a very common scam that often results in a contractor disappearing once the money has been paid, never actually returning to do the job. This tactic is usually accompanied by the person insisting that you pay them in cash, which is untraceable. You might also find that they're pressuring you to pay sooner than you're comfortable with, creating urgency and rushing your decision. The payment timeline should be sensible and agreed upon by both parties. A common practice on large projects is to split the payment into three parts, with the final part only paid once the work is fully completed and reviewed by the customer.