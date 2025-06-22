Are Hot Pockets Good For Protein?

"Hottt Pockettttssss!" It's one of those brands you're morally obligated to utter in a sing-song tone. It's also not so much an obligation but a universally shared experience to gobble down one of the crust-swathed pockets while it's still sizzling from the microwave, thus bidding adieu to any sense of feeling on your tongue and roof of your mouth.

But molten lava insides aside, Hot Pockets continue to be a hot pick thanks to their convenience — not to mention their range of ooey gooey flavors that take you from breakfast all the way to a midnight snack. And, you may just love the overgrown pizza rolls even more, knowing they're not just empty calories.

Most classic Hot Pockets pack in 7 to 10 grams of protein per pouch, depending on the type of meat and other fixin's stuffed inside. For example, a pick like the Four Cheese Pizza or the Hickory Ham & Cheddar carries 9 grams per serving. Chicken Bacon Ranch and Pepperoni Pizza, on the other hand, beef things up with 10. Then, there are a handful of lighter offerings, such as the Breakfast Sausage Egg & Cheese Pockets and the BBQ Recipe Beef with 8 and 7 grams, respectively.

At these levels, Hot Pockets certainly wouldn't cover an entire meal's worth of recommended protein — set at 15-30 grams, according to the Mayo Clinic. But they make for a decent supplement — just make sure to watch out for the higher amounts of sodium and fat.