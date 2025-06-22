Are Hot Pockets Good For Protein?
"Hottt Pockettttssss!" It's one of those brands you're morally obligated to utter in a sing-song tone. It's also not so much an obligation but a universally shared experience to gobble down one of the crust-swathed pockets while it's still sizzling from the microwave, thus bidding adieu to any sense of feeling on your tongue and roof of your mouth.
But molten lava insides aside, Hot Pockets continue to be a hot pick thanks to their convenience — not to mention their range of ooey gooey flavors that take you from breakfast all the way to a midnight snack. And, you may just love the overgrown pizza rolls even more, knowing they're not just empty calories.
Most classic Hot Pockets pack in 7 to 10 grams of protein per pouch, depending on the type of meat and other fixin's stuffed inside. For example, a pick like the Four Cheese Pizza or the Hickory Ham & Cheddar carries 9 grams per serving. Chicken Bacon Ranch and Pepperoni Pizza, on the other hand, beef things up with 10. Then, there are a handful of lighter offerings, such as the Breakfast Sausage Egg & Cheese Pockets and the BBQ Recipe Beef with 8 and 7 grams, respectively.
At these levels, Hot Pockets certainly wouldn't cover an entire meal's worth of recommended protein — set at 15-30 grams, according to the Mayo Clinic. But they make for a decent supplement — just make sure to watch out for the higher amounts of sodium and fat.
Go Big & Bold for more of a protein punch
There's additionally a not-so-secret way to get even more out of your Hot Pockets. And no, we're not going to suggest pairing the handhelds with a heap of cottage cheese or sprinkling them with a dusting of protein powder. We're talking about the novelty's younger yet larger brother, Hot Pockets Big & Bold.
These savory spinoffs promise to be 50% larger than the original Hot Pockets. That means more fillings and inevitably more macros, including protein. These colossal pockets (MegaPockets, if you will) come in flavors like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Double Pepperoni Pizza, Steak Nacho, and Buffalo Style Chicken. Each one ranges from 14 up to 18 grams of protein, elevating them closer to meal status.
You may have also heard of High Protein Hot Pockets – a line in the brand family that doesn't hide its intentions. These carry a similar amount of protein as the Big & Bold at around 14 grams each. These renditions have been spotted at grocery stores in black boxes and in meaty tastes like Italian Style Sub, Four Meat & Four Cheese Pizza, and Steak Fajita. The High Protein Hot Pockets are not currently cataloged on the brand's website, but still appear to be listed for sale at several grocery stores, including Kroger and HyVee, as of June 2025.