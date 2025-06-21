Why The Dragon Sweet Chili Takis Flavor Failed To Impress Us
Takis have been a mainstay on convenient store shelves in Mexico for decades, but they're rapidly winning over hearts and taste buds in the United States. With a wealth of spicy and zesty seasonings as vibrant as their colorful packaging, it's no wonder Takis are such a hit. In fact, the brand has even diversified its offerings to include potato chips, popcorn, and nuts in addition to the classic, rolled-up corn chip. We sampled and ranked nine Takis flavors to help you narrow down the selection and found that Takis Dragon Sweet Chili failed to impress us.
Based on various criteria, including spice level and flavor intensity, the Takis Dragon Sweet Chili flavor landed in last place of our ranking because they didn't wow us in any aspect — Takis are known for their copious amounts of seasonings that pack plenty of heat and burst with robust flavor, after all. Ultimately, the "chili" wasn't hot at all. Instead, it tasted more like the chips had been lightly seasoned with black pepper. But, even the sweetness was absent. All we ended up tasting was a super salty corn chip. The cylindrical shape of the chips felt like the only indicator that we were even eating a Takis product.
While we applaud the brand's attempt to cater to the spice-averse with this mildly sweet and spicy flavor, we don't recommend settling for a plain corn chip given all the bright, zingy, and spicy Takis flavors out there.
Fans have negative reviews for Takis Dragon Sweet Chili flavor
Since we're lovers of spice and heat, we took to online reviews to see how our ranking of the chips measured up to customers looking for a tamer flavor profile. Although there were plenty of customers who praised the Takis Dragon Sweet Chili for its sweet and spicy flavor, those who shared our love of heat were also pretty disappointed by this flavor. On Reddit, one user jokingly explained, "My neurons don't explode like when I eat the regular Takis." Others instead went on to say that there was an upside to the chips' minimal spice. According to one reviewer on Target, "you could really taste the corn chip flavor" in comparison to a typical Taki.
While there's nothing wrong with an earthy corn flavor, we were hoping for Takis' characteristic intensity, a quality that makes them so irresistible to eat right out of the bag. If we wanted corn chips, we'd rather choose from our ranking of tortilla chips. That way we could use their flat surface areas to scoop up flavorful dips like guacamole or smoky white queso. In comparison, our favorite Takis flavor, Jalapeno Typhoon Kettlez, wasn't just packing heat, it also provided a clear and complex chili pepper flavor. However, if you're still looking for a sweet and spicy corn chip worth eating, we ranked Spicy Sweet Chili as our top Doritos flavor.