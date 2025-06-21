Why The Dragon Sweet Chili Takis Flavor Failed To Impress Us

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Takis have been a mainstay on convenient store shelves in Mexico for decades, but they're rapidly winning over hearts and taste buds in the United States. With a wealth of spicy and zesty seasonings as vibrant as their colorful packaging, it's no wonder Takis are such a hit. In fact, the brand has even diversified its offerings to include potato chips, popcorn, and nuts in addition to the classic, rolled-up corn chip. We sampled and ranked nine Takis flavors to help you narrow down the selection and found that Takis Dragon Sweet Chili failed to impress us.

Based on various criteria, including spice level and flavor intensity, the Takis Dragon Sweet Chili flavor landed in last place of our ranking because they didn't wow us in any aspect — Takis are known for their copious amounts of seasonings that pack plenty of heat and burst with robust flavor, after all. Ultimately, the "chili" wasn't hot at all. Instead, it tasted more like the chips had been lightly seasoned with black pepper. But, even the sweetness was absent. All we ended up tasting was a super salty corn chip. The cylindrical shape of the chips felt like the only indicator that we were even eating a Takis product.

While we applaud the brand's attempt to cater to the spice-averse with this mildly sweet and spicy flavor, we don't recommend settling for a plain corn chip given all the bright, zingy, and spicy Takis flavors out there.