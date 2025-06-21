This Homemade Horchata Syrup Is The Upgrade Your Iced Coffee Needs

It's an iced horchata coffee summer — at least, according to the 2025 Starbucks summer menu, it is. The coffee chain introduced a new coffee drink called the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, where Starbucks' Blonde Espresso Roast is combined with a Mexican-inspired, horchata-flavored syrup and oat milk. Not only are there several other drinks on the Starbucks menu that you can add its seasonal horchata syrup to, but you can also make it yourself to easily upgrade your iced coffee at home — no matter the time of year.

According to Starbucks, its horchata syrup is made from a combination of cinnamon, vanilla, and rice flavors. That's pretty on par with the flavors found in traditional, Mexican horchata beverages — and your homemade horchata syrup will need to be too, which means you're going to need to break out the rice. You can use any variety that you have on hand, but most horchata recipes call for basic, long-grain white rice. All you'll need is ¼ cup of it to get its starchy and subtly sweet flavor, along with a teaspoon of ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick, a cup of sugar, and 1 ½ cups of water.

Mixed together, added to a saucepan, and brought to a simmer, all it needs is about 10 minutes on the stovetop and another 10 minutes to cool before you can strain the liquid and add vanilla extract to taste. But there are ways to customize it.