The Burger You Should Never Order From Red Robin And Why It Failed Our Taste Test

We have bad news and we have good news. We'll start with the unfortunate kind. While the retro-themed restaurant Red Robin has a substantial list of burgers to choose from, one in particular caught our eye — yet not for the right reason. In what sounds like a promising culinary creation, the Smoke and Pepper burger hints at delicious bites to come. Smoke, heat, and anything meat-related is the stuff we are about, and when a burger is topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, and black pepper bacon, we have the components that indicate a good time. In addition to this promising selection of toppings, Red Robin's burger is slathered with Smoke and Pepper ketchup, which takes typical ketchup to the next level by enhancing the condiment's usual tangy sweetness with smoked and seasoned depth.

According to our team, which took the task of sampling Red Robin's burgers, expectations failed to meet reality. Instead of an earthy, smoky flavor reminiscent of freshly cracked black pepper coupled with a texturally satisfying crunch from the dill pickle soldiers, and rounded out by a melty layer of cheese, this lineup simply got lost in the shuffle. The anticipated smoky heat went missing somewhere in the ingredients, and while the seasoned ketchup added some dimension of flavor, the bacon on the sampled burger failed to deliver the promised black pepper taste. The shining star of this burger was, unexpectedly, the pickles.