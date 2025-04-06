The Chain Restaurant That Has A Huge Gluten-Free Burger Selection

A true-blue gluten-free eater knows it's always the move to look at the menu beforehand no matter where you're going to eat, and this is your best bet for Red Robin as well. While some of the servers may be well-versed in the gluten-free offerings, it is extremely easy to use Red Robin's online allergen menu to craft a fully gluten-free order.

All you have to do is select the restaurant you want to visit, and select gluten under allergies and restrictions. You can also choose nutritional goals and whether cross-contact is okay. Lastly, you can choose whether to see only options that comply with your restrictions or the whole menu. Once you have your options chosen, select 'save and go,' and the holy grail burger menu will be there for your viewing and customizing pleasure.

Since the burgers come standard with a regular bun, there will probably be a yellow triangle with an exclamation point next to each burger, indicating that there are some options suitable for you if you take certain ingredients off or swap certain things. When you click into the burger you'd like to order, you will see a list of each ingredient. The ingredients listed in green are gluten-free and safe, and the ones in red indicate what has gluten, meaning you'd have to switch them out. From there, it's very easy to click into each ingredient, which will open a menu of swaps available to make your burger gluten-free. Try this process even if you are going to order in person, as it's the most reliable indicator of the gluten content of individual ingredients on the Red Robin menu.