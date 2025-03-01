Red Robin's Campfire Sauce Is Super Easy To Replicate At Home

For all the attention that burgers, fries, wings, and chicken sandwiches command at chain restaurants, the sauce is the glue that really makes those foods shine. And not just any sauce — we're talking about one that sticks to your fingers and can be used to dunk just about anything. At Red Robin, that concoction is Campfire Mayo, also known as Campfire Sauce, and making the sauce at home is easy to do with a few ingredients.

Featured on gourmet burgers such as the Haystack Double, the smoky, creamy condiment is also a favorite for dipping sides like fries and onion rings. According to Red Robin itself, Campfire Mayo is a "tasty mix of ketchup, mayo, and spices." The first two ingredients are extremely easy to find at the store, though many dupes call for sweet hickory barbecue sauce in place of ketchup.

Red Robin doesn't specifically say what spices the red-hued mayo mix includes, but that hasn't stopped curious home cooks from attempting to recreate it in their kitchens. Some recipes suggest doing away with the additional spices, while others use common pantry staples like chipotle powder with the basic ingredients.