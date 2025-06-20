The Jalapeño Chips You Should Probably Pass On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jalapeños, like all peppers, are a Mexican crop that we love to use in all of its iterations, whether it's diced fresh and mixed into pico de gallo or pickled for the ultimate hamburger topping. Its unique zingy spice and savory taste has also become the subject of many a chip seasoning. That's why we have sampled seven jalapeño-flavored chips, ranking them according to texture and flavor. Specifically, we were looking for a chip that tastes the most like a jalapeño. Unfortunately, the chips that landed in last place were the Simply 7 Jalapeño Lentil Chips.

While we applaud the creativity and uniqueness of a lentil chip product, that does not compensate for a complete lack of jalapeño flavor. For that matter, we could not even taste an earthy lentil flavor, either. The chip has a nondescript heat on the finish, but there is no pepper flavor behind it. We felt like the heat could have just as easily been a sprinkling of cayenne or chili powder. We had high hopes for the flavor profile, considering how well jalapeños pair with the meaty, earthiness of legumes in recipes like black bean dip and charro beans. Unfortunately, we could not decipher the flavor of either ingredient, let alone savor their complementary tasting notes. While we enjoyed their light and airy texture, which was fun to eat and addicting at the same time, that's not what makes a jalapeño chip good. So if you're looking for a chip that's bursting with that warm, spicy flavor, you should probably pass on Simply 7 Jalapeño Lentil Chips.