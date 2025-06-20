11 Dash Mini Appliances That Are More Than Just Cute, According To Reviews
If you live by yourself or have a tiny kitchen, many small appliances just don't make sense. They're either too big to store in your limited cabinet space, or you'll have to cook a much larger portion than you'll be able to eat to use them correctly. Finding the right small kitchen ideas can help you maximize the available space. Not only that, it saves you from robbing yourself of the opportunity to experiment with different small kitchen appliances that might help you save time, create delicious recipes, and overall simplify your life.
If you've looked around online or in local stores, you may have seen a few Dash mini appliances. Their compact size might seem like the ideal solution for a small kitchen or for anyone who only needs to cook for themselves or one other person. However, do these appliances go beyond appearance? How effective can something so cute really be?
Well, believe it or not, several Dash mini appliances come very highly recommended by customers. We've put together a list of some of these highly-rated products for you to consider. In addition to looking at customer reviews, we also aimed to include a range of product types to help each user find something that would best match their specific needs and help them prepare the recipes they wish to cook.
Dash mini waffle maker
If you want to treat yourself to a special breakfast, but don't have enough cabinet space to store a bulky waffle maker, then this Dash small appliance might be for you. It is very compact and makes adorable 4-inch waffles. You can even choose from a variety of waffle maker colors, as well as waffle shapes, such as a heart or skull. With the numerous color options, you can better match the aesthetics of your kitchen, while the different shape options can make mealtime more exciting for any children in the home.
This waffle maker is designed to be easy to use. All you need to do is plug it in, wait for the indicator light to let you know it is hot and ready, and add your batter. A few other notable features include the dual nonstick plates, the non-skid feet, and the integrated handle for lifting the lid.
Based on its high star rating based on feedback from more than 200,000 reviews, this is one of the best waffle makers you could add to your kitchen. In their reviews, users share that the device makes it possible to cook delicious and flavorful waffles in just a few minutes. Several reviewers also mention that they like being able to make cute and fun breakfast treats because they purchased one of the specific shapes. Some also note that the waffle maker's smaller size and ease of operation make it a good tool to use with children.
Dash mini rice cooker
There are numerous rice cookers on the market, but most of them make at least 4 cups of rice. If you're looking for something with a smaller capacity to match your needs, then this Dash mini rice cooker may be just right. It has only a 2-cup capacity, so you'll be able to cook smaller quantities for yourself or one or two other people. It is also much smaller than most other models on the market, allowing it to remain on your counter without taking up too much space. It could even be the ideal addition for a college dorm room or an RV. In addition to using it to prepare rice, you can also cook oats, quinoa, barley, and other grains. This model also works quickly, allowing foods to cook in as little as 20 minutes.
The vast majority of users have given this rice cooker a 4- or 5-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with it. One feature that comes up across several reviews is the capacity, which people find ideal for preparing one to two servings. Many also mention that the rice they're able to prepare in it comes out with a good taste and texture. However, a few reviewers mention that the unit gets very hot and that water sometimes boils over the edges as rice cooks.
Dash mini toaster oven
Toaster ovens make it possible to heat foods quickly, ensuring they come out nice and crispy. This Dash mini toaster oven can help you take advantage of all of the benefits of these small appliances, without giving up tons of precious counter space. At just 6.3 inches wide by 7.2 inches deep, it has a very small footprint. But, it is still large enough to be useful, allowing you to reheat leftovers, prepare pizza bagels, cook a panini, or bake a small batch of cookies. A few key features of this model include the dishwasher-safe racks, the easy-to-use timer dial, and the energy-efficient design.
Most reviewers are glad that they decided to give this little toaster oven a try. Beyond being compact and easy to store, reviewers also appreciate the overall aesthetics of the design and mention that it makes an adorable addition to their kitchen. Several customers also highlight the toasting abilities, sharing that the foods they prepare turn out just right.
Dash egg bite maker
If you've been dying to make some copycat Starbucks bacon and gruyère egg bites, but haven't been able to find the right product to help you do so, you're in luck. The Dash egg bite maker is perfectly suited for this task. It features four 2-inch round egg wells that you can fill with your favorite recipes. Then, you simply need to wait around 10 minutes for the egg bites to be cooked and ready to enjoy. In addition to the four smaller molds, Dash also includes a larger round mold, which is ideal for making an egg patty for a homemade breakfast sandwich. In addition to using this mini cooker to prepare egg bites, you can also use it to prepare homemade custard, personal-sized cheesecakes, and other exciting recipes.
Overall, reviewers are happy that they decided to give this little appliance a try. Many note that they are impressed with how well the egg bites turn out. The overall ease of use and ease of cleaning are two other features that come up across multiple reviews. However, some note that the unit takes a while to prepare each batch, so you'll want to account for that if you are planning to use it to cook for several people.
Dash Mini Maker grill
Preparing a single hamburger using a large indoor grill simply doesn't make sense. Beyond the waste space on the plates, these bulkier appliances can be challenging to clean. Enter the Dash Mini Maker grill. Its 4-inch grill plates are just the right size to cook one hamburger at a time. Plus, you can also use this mini grill to prepare small portions of other recipes, such as a favorite panini recipe on an English muffin, delicious grilled peaches, or a quick and easy grilled cheese sandwich. The compact appliance takes only a few minutes to use and is easy to operate — there are no buttons or settings; you simply need to plug it in.
By and large, customers are satisfied with this personal-sized grill. They share that it performs well, making it possible to grill individual meals quickly and easily. They appreciate that the meats they grill turn out juicy and have beautiful grill marks. However, some reviewers note that the ribbed grates can make it more difficult to clean since the plates are not removable and the full unit cannot be submerged.
Dash popcorn maker
Try the Dash popcorn maker if you're tired of relying on microwave bags, but don't have space for a larger model. Despite its compact and space-saving design, it allows you to pop up to 16 cups of popcorn. The secret is that the popped kernels are released into your mixing bowl, eliminating the need for the appliance itself to be big and bulky. The popcorn maker is simple to use, only requiring you to add the kernels and press the start button to get it going. It comes with a measuring cup that even doubles as a butter melting tray. You get to be in control of how much butter you add and which popcorn seasonings to use to top it. Not only does this allow you to experiment with different flavors and combinations, but it also makes it easier to create healthier batches when desired.
One thing that many customers mention is how quickly they're able to make a large bowl of popcorn using the appliance. Several also note that it is a good value for the money, given its reasonable price and overall performance. However, a few users express concern over how the unit sometimes sends hot, unpopped kernels flying through their kitchens.
Dash Tasti-Crisp express air fryer
Listed as one of our recommendations for the best air fryers on a budget, this Dash Tasti-Crisp express air fryer is pretty mighty for its mini size. Its 2.6-quart basket is ideal for cooking individual portions or even a small side to serve to the family. The basket also features a PTFE nonstick coating, making for a swift cleanup. Plus, the basket is dishwasher-safe to further reduce how much time you spend in the kitchen after cooking. While it may not offer all the bells and whistles that other air fryers feature, there is something to be said about the simplicity of this model. All you have to worry about is setting the preferred cooking temperature (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and using the knob to set the desired cook time, and it will be ready to go.
With the vast majority of reviewers giving the Tasti-Crisp express analog air fryer a 4- or 5-star review, it might be a good pick to simplify your work in the kitchen. Customers appreciate the no-frills design and basic interface, which they say makes the appliance easy to operate. Many also praise the cooking speed and how fast they're able to prepare a meal using this air fryer instead of the oven or stovetop.
Dash Mini Maker griddle
From pancakes to egg patties to cookies, this Dash Mini Maker griddle might just become your new favorite small kitchen appliance. Its design is quite similar to the Mini Maker grill mentioned earlier. The key difference is that the plates on this model are smooth, not ribbed like they are for the grill version. It is another very compact option, measuring only 5 inches deep and 6.4 inches wide and weighing just 1 pound. Like the Mini Maker grill, it is also very straightforward to use, requiring you to turn it on and wait for the indicator light to let you know it is hot and ready for your batter or other food items. With the two nonstick griddle plates, you won't need to spend much time cleaning after cooking a meal.
This little griddle is another customer favorite based on the mostly high ratings. Several highlight how quickly it cooks eggs, pancakes, and other goodies. They also appreciate that the smooth, nonstick surface cleans up nicely. Some note that compact size doesn't take up a lot of space in their kitchen.
Dash mini donut maker
With the Dash mini donut maker, you can cook your own delicious treats in around five minutes. The small appliance allows you to cook up to seven mini donuts at a time, so you'll even be able to prepare a little treat for everyone in the family at the same time. You can use it with different types of batter, such as cake mix or brownie mix, putting you in greater control of the taste and texture of the finished donuts. Once cooked, add any glazes or frostings for a personalized touch. The donut maker has a nonstick coating to help each treat lift out cleanly and easily.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to say about this mini donut maker from Dash. They appreciate being able to make tasty, personalized donuts in their own home, and find the size to be just right. Customers note that the donuts cook well and look really cute due to their smaller size. Several also share that this is a fun little appliance to use, especially with the kids.
Dash Mighty Mini blender
Blend a delicious protein shake, smoothie, or milkshake in the Dash Mighty Mini blender, and then pop the travel lid on to bring your concoction along with you. With its 10-ounce blending cup, this mini appliance might be a good choice for those who prefer making smaller portions of their favorite blended beverages. The appliance uses Japanese stainless steel blades to cut through fruits, vegetables, ice, and other ingredients. Its intuitive design takes the guesswork out of operation, too. Unlike some complicated models where you have to choose from different settings and blend speeds, with this model all you have to do is to screw in the blending cup and then press it down for as long as you wish to blend.
Most customers are pleased that they decided to purchase this mini blender. They appreciate its straightforward design and ease of use. Unlike other blenders that can take up a lot of cabinet space, reviewers also praise the much more compact and streamlined device of this model. However, reviews about its power are a bit mixed. While many customers find that it is plenty powerful, some find that it is unable to handle ice cubes.
Dash mini dog treat maker
When you're considering which Dash mini appliances you'll want to prepare meals for yourself or the others in your household, don't overlook your pets. The Dash mini dog treat maker will help you give your canine companion a little bit of personalized pampering. With it, you can make up to six dog treats, each shaped like a little bone. Consider making multiple batches ahead of time and freezing them to make sure you always have something special ready for the special pup in your life — you might not need to spend as much time frequenting fast food chains where your dog can get a treat too. Each purchase comes with a recipe guide to get you started with some pet-friendly recipes.
Many users praise this cute dog treat maker from Dash. They are impressed with how quickly it allows them to prepare homemade treats for their pups. Users also note that their dogs seem to really enjoy the treats they prepare for them. The nonstick surface is another feature that many note in their write-ups. They share that it helps ensure that the treats release cleanly and that it also helps make cleaning up a breeze after cooking.
Methodology
As we pulled together this list of the best Dash mini appliances, we looked at several different factors. First, we know that no two home chefs have the same needs, cooking styles, or preferences. So, we aimed to include a variety of appliance types to help each reader find something that could be useful to them — whether they wanted to be able to prepare waffles for breakfast, try out those air fryer hacks they kept hearing about, or even make a batch of homemade treats for their pup.
After identifying several different appliance types and cooking functions, we further narrowed down our lists by looking closely at customer reviews. We considered both the overall rating as well as the total number of reviewers who had contributed to that rating. All of our recommendations have a rating of 4 stars or higher. They have also been reviewed by hundreds to thousands of customers, allowing us to feel more confident that the average rating is a good reflection of the product's quality and overall usefulness.