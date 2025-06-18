The Sweet And Earthy Ingredient Native To Idaho That Gives Dishes A Complex Profile

Too often, when people think of Idaho and its contributions to the culinary world, they only get as far as potatoes. And sure, in 2023, Idaho produced around 14.3 billion pounds of potatoes, according to the USDA. So, potatoes are a big deal there. But there's more growing in Idaho soil than just spuds. Idaho is home to a number of iconic foods, and one you should definitely not overlook is its morel mushrooms.

At a store, you might spend up to $50 per pound for morel mushrooms, partially because it's exceptionally difficult to grow them commercially. They're considered a delicacy, and if you've ever enjoyed fresh morels in your pasta or sauteed in a sauce (such as in our earthy morel mushroom cream sauce recipe), you know just how tasty they can be. But if you head to the woods in Idaho, you can forage and gather up to 5 gallons per day without spending a cent.

Morels grow in places such as mixed conifer forests, and they take especially well to disturbed areas and burn scars. If there's an area where a fire went through a year or two back, that's prime ground for morel growth. It may be hard to find a good spot at first, but once you do, you can likely return again and again. Try searching after spring rains and especially wet days, when the mushrooms will be even more abundant.