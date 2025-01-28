11 Iconic Idaho Foods You Need To Try
Out of all the states in America, Idaho is quickly rising in popularity, both in tourism and the amount of people choosing to call this state home. In fact, Idaho is one of the top ten states that people moved to in 2024; there's no signs of this slowing down any time soon! While access to the great outdoors and reasonable prices are some of the main reasons people are attracted to the Gem State, the food scene is also definitely worth noting.
With my husband's whole family in Idaho, I have spent quite a lot of time in this state over the last 15 years as a visitor and a resident, and I can tell you that I always look forward to going back and enjoying some of my favorite dishes. From local produce such as juicy huckleberries and savory mushrooms, to comfort dishes like baked potatoes and steak fingers, Idaho truly has something for everyone but there are a few that are must-eats on your next visit.
Sturgeon
Idaho may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean you can't get fresh seafood — you just have to know what kind to get! Sturgeon is found in the Snake River that flows throughout Idaho, and this large, almost prehistoric-looking fish is considered a delicacy and is on the menu at many upscale restaurants, grills, and nicer taverns. Due to their size, elusiveness, and the fact that they put up quite a fight when reeling them in, catching sturgeon is more difficult than just casting your line. Therefore, sturgeon is justifiably a little more pricey compared to other types of fish like trout.
However, it is so worth it as they have a meatier texture, more on par with chicken, instead of the flakiness you come to expect with fish. Sturgeon also has a slightly sweet, mild flavor and none of the fishiness common with a lot of other seafood dishes. When at a restaurant, look for a sustainably farmed sturgeon, which is what's mainly offered year-round.
Fry sauce
Arguably one of the most iconic Idaho dishes according to locals, you can find fry sauce at almost every restaurant in Idaho, whether it be a fast food chain or a nicer sit-down establishment. Fry sauce was technically invented in Utah but has been adopted by Idahoans as their most-loved condiment.
At first glance, fry sauce seems like nothing more than a simple mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise, but it's a lot more complex than that. One part ketchup and two parts mayonnaise come together with a handful of different seasons (the exact ones can vary from place to place) to create the perfect accompaniment to any dish. While it is primarily used as a dipping sauce for fries — hence the name — there's no real limitation for how it can be used, with many people using it as a topping for burgers and baked potatoes. So the next time you find yourself in Idaho, ditch your usual sauce and go for something more local.
Finger steaks
A twist on chicken fried steak, finger steaks are delicious beef strips that have been deep-fried — never pan-fried — to a perfect crisp. First served in Boise in the 1950s, it has quickly become a staple dish that you can find at pretty much any casual restaurant or brewpub in the state. Finger steaks are typically made with thinly sliced top sirloin and served alongside fries (don't forget the fry sauce!) and a piece of bread or Texas toast. The best part about finger steak is that it is never chewy due to the fact that the batter it is dipped in adds additional moisture to the meat. Plus, finger steaks are served medium to medium well due to how quickly it takes to fry. But for anyone who is gluten-free, I've yet to find a gluten-free version of this while in Idaho so you may want to attempt making this dish at home if it's on the top of your Idaho food bucket list!
Baked potatoes
Since 1957, Idaho has been the largest producer of potatoes in America and is renowned for its famous potatoes of all types, including red, fingerling, yellow, and a handful of brown russet varieties — specifically Russet Burbank, which is the best choice for a classic baked potato. There are so many ways that you can spice up baked potatoes, but in Idaho you'll find that getting it loaded with bacon, sour cream, chives, and shredded cheese is the preferred choice of many locals. It's rare to come across a restaurant that doesn't offer some sort of potato as a side dish, but baked potatoes are certainly a top option. The Baked and Loaded Potato Co. in Twin Falls, ID, is a great place to try a classic baked Idaho potato as well as unique combinations like Chili Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, or the Flamin' Hot Cheeto Carne Asada Spud! Or you can build your own!
Ice cream potato
If you're still craving potatoes for dessert, look no further than the famous Idaho Baked Potato ice cream at one of the two Westside Drive-In locations in Boise. While it's not made with potatoes whatsoever, it will have you doing a double take due to its uncanny resemblance. This photo-worthy dish starts with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream that is molded to the shape of a potato then coated in cocoa powder to create the illusion of Russet potato skin. Then, the ice cream potato is perfectly sliced down the middle, just like a traditional baked potato would be, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
In operation since 1957 and featured on the Food Network's long-running show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Westside Drive-In will hit you with a wave of nostalgia with its classic diner dishes and 1950s-inspired decorations. In addition to the ice cream potato, this is also a great place to get some other iconic Idaho dishes, including fry sauce, finger steaks, and loaded baked potatoes.
Monkey fries
One of the more unique items on this Idaho food list, I have to admit that the iconic monkey fries are one of my personal favorites. Although monkey fries resemble chips — each one being round and cut crinkle style similar to Lays Ridges — each fry is much thicker than a chip and has the consistency of a fry. Seasoned with a blend of spices that kick up the heat, you can find the original just a short drive from Sun Valley at Lefty's Bar & Grill in Ketchum. The juxtaposition between the spicy fries dipped in the cooling fry sauce is the perfect combination after a long day of skiing or any of the other great outdoor activities Idaho has to offer. After all, who doesn't love a good carb washed down with a refreshing beverage (Lefty's has multiple beers on tap) after a long day?
Basque cuisine
Many people don't realize that Idaho — Boise in particular — has a large Basque culture. In fact, Boise's Basque population is close to 16,000 people, which makes it the largest Basque community in America. The presence of this community is felt through the many restaurants and markets that make up the Basque Block in downtown Boise's Old Historic District.
The Basque culture is extremely unique as its territory borders France in Northern Spain, giving it a rich diversity in everything from language to music to food. Some of the most popular traditional Basque dishes include marmitako, a type of tuna stew made with potatoes and peppers, paella, lamb stew, and the infamous Basque cheesecake. With such a heavy focus on seafood and meats, you certainly won't walk away hungry! The best time to visit Boise if you want to immerse yourself in Basque culture is the last weekend of July during Jaialdi — one of the largest celebrations of Basque culture. But don't wait, it only happens every five years, and 2025 is the year!
Ruby red trout
Fish lover or not, the only time you can get trout fresher than this is if you catch it yourself. The southern part of Idaho is home to 70% of America's farm-raised trout and supplies the state's finest restaurants with some of the best trout you'll ever have. As you drive through the area, you can actually see many of the trout farms in action, including the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery that spans 35 acres, produces close to 4 million trout each year, and is open to the public to visit seven days a week.
Ruby red trout is a specific type of rainbow trout that is grown in this area and is different from most other trout varieties due to its nutty flavor. Because of its specific flavor profile, it is great for grilling and broiling. One of the most popular restaurants to try this dish is the Snake River Grill in downtown Hagerman.
Huckleberry anything
Although huckleberries are also found in neighboring states like Washington, Oregon, and Montana, you'd be missing out on the region's most popular berry if you didn't try something huckleberry flavored. Similar in both shape and flavor to blueberries, they can have an intense up-front flavor and tartness that is more along the lines of a raspberry. Huckleberries also have a beautiful purple hue that stands out when added to certain dishes, a feature that clearly sets huckleberries apart from blueberries. Since huckleberries grow best at higher elevations, they are mostly found within forested areas like the Priest Lake National Forest and the Cœur d'Alene National Forest — both in the Idaho panhandle.
Milkshakes, syrups, jams, and pies are some of the most popular ways to enjoy huckleberries, but they are often a featured ingredient in everything from salads to sauces at local farm-to-table restaurants. But I'd say one of the best ways to enjoy them is by eating them freshly picked on a hike in one of these areas!
Morel mushrooms
With 2200 different kinds of edible mushrooms on the planet, you could try a new mushroom every single day for five years and still not have tried them all! But one mushroom that should definitely be on your list, especially if you are visiting Idaho, is morel mushrooms. This type of wild mushroom with a unique honeycomb appearance grows freely throughout the Idaho forests. In fact, you can even forage for morels yourself during spring and early summer if you know for sure what you are looking for!
Unlike some mushrooms that are safe to eat raw, morel mushrooms contain high levels of toxins that can make you sick if eaten raw, so these mushrooms can only be served cooked. Sweet and earthy morel mushrooms are often used to enhance many dishes due to its deep, complex flavor and are a common addition at Idaho restaurants that focus on using locally sourced ingredients.
Elk
As one of the top five states with the highest populations of elk, Idaho is the perfect place to try this game meat for the first time. Whether it is at a local's house who recently went on a hunting trip or at a restaurant, you'll find some of the best elk of your life in Idaho. Everyone has their preferred way of eating elk, especially hunters, but some of the most common that you will find outside of someone's house are elk burgers and elk steak. There are a few things you need to know about elk meat. However, one being that since it has a lower fat content than beef, you'll want to make sure it is cooked correctly so it doesn't become dry and chewy. Elk is also known to be even healthier than beef due to its high protein content, low fat, and few calories, so while in Idaho, you can enjoy this culinary indulgence while still sticking to any health goals you may have!