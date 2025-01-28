11 Iconic Idaho Foods You Need To Try

Out of all the states in America, Idaho is quickly rising in popularity, both in tourism and the amount of people choosing to call this state home. In fact, Idaho is one of the top ten states that people moved to in 2024; there's no signs of this slowing down any time soon! While access to the great outdoors and reasonable prices are some of the main reasons people are attracted to the Gem State, the food scene is also definitely worth noting.

Advertisement

With my husband's whole family in Idaho, I have spent quite a lot of time in this state over the last 15 years as a visitor and a resident, and I can tell you that I always look forward to going back and enjoying some of my favorite dishes. From local produce such as juicy huckleberries and savory mushrooms, to comfort dishes like baked potatoes and steak fingers, Idaho truly has something for everyone but there are a few that are must-eats on your next visit.