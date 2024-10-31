The Idaho Bar Home To The State's Iconic 'Monkey Fries'
Idaho reigns supreme as the state with the largest potato production in the United States, which is a very important accolade considering potatoes are easily America's favorite vegetable (possibly because they don't really feel like a veg). The spuds initially had a slow start in the States but were eventually popularized by Irish immigrants in the 18th century. Today, we can't even imagine a time without this starchy global staple, especially when it is fried. Lefty's Bar & Grill is a bar in Ketchum, Idaho, that serves a unique and iconic twist on beloved fried potatoes — they're called monkey fries, and word on the street is that you absolutely have to try them.
Monkey fries look a lot like potato chips, but they definitely qualify as a type of french fry. They're round, crinkle-cut, and somewhat spicy. Served alongside a large variety of burgers and sandwiches, they're perfectly dippable and cost only $2.25. Lefty's is proud to say that its fries are hand-cut and served at an affordable price, as the bar aims to serve people from all economic backgrounds. Thicker than potato chips, the crispy monkey fries are many customers' favorite side dish and a must-try when you're making rounds through the Idaho restaurants with the best potato dishes.
Lefty's is a local gem in the gem state
Lefty's Bar & Grill was first opened in 1993 by two friends, Dave Hausmann and John Peterson. They named the place after a ski trail called Lefty Bowl on Bald Mountain (affectionately called Baldy by the locals), where the two founders loved to ski. The bar has since changed ownership but retained its casual and friendly atmosphere that was recognized in 2019 by the readers of Idaho Mountain Express, who awarded Lefty's four special honors. It was awarded gold for being the best place to watch the game (the place boasts several high-definition TVs) and for having the best outdoor summer deck. Additionally, it also won a silver for "best place to go for a beer" and a bronze for "best place for a burger."
Speaking of beer, we know draft beer tastes better than bottled, and you'll have a great time choosing between 14 different draft beer options at Lefty's. The place also spotlights a special bottle of the week, which encourages the customers to try something new. And in case you doubt Lefty's love and devotion to good beer, the 220 beer glasses hanging from the ceiling of the bar will convince you. The place is open every single day and located on 231 6th St. E. in Ketchum, one block west of Main Street — so the next time you're skiing through Sun Valley, make sure to pop in. And don't forget the monkey fries!