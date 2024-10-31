The Idaho Bar Home To The State's Iconic 'Monkey Fries'

Idaho reigns supreme as the state with the largest potato production in the United States, which is a very important accolade considering potatoes are easily America's favorite vegetable (possibly because they don't really feel like a veg). The spuds initially had a slow start in the States but were eventually popularized by Irish immigrants in the 18th century. Today, we can't even imagine a time without this starchy global staple, especially when it is fried. Lefty's Bar & Grill is a bar in Ketchum, Idaho, that serves a unique and iconic twist on beloved fried potatoes — they're called monkey fries, and word on the street is that you absolutely have to try them.

Monkey fries look a lot like potato chips, but they definitely qualify as a type of french fry. They're round, crinkle-cut, and somewhat spicy. Served alongside a large variety of burgers and sandwiches, they're perfectly dippable and cost only $2.25. Lefty's is proud to say that its fries are hand-cut and served at an affordable price, as the bar aims to serve people from all economic backgrounds. Thicker than potato chips, the crispy monkey fries are many customers' favorite side dish and a must-try when you're making rounds through the Idaho restaurants with the best potato dishes.