The Proper Way To Store Fresh Morel Mushrooms

Morel mushrooms are magnificent — then again, so are many other fungi. However, there are a few things that make these particular mushrooms so unique, such as their aesthetic cone-shaped cap, ultra meaty texture, and intensely nutty profile. That said, morels still behave much like any other freshly picked mushroom, which means that they can spoil relatively quickly. As a result, knowing how to properly store fresh morels is a must in order to keep them at their prime for as long as possible.

There's no way to correctly store an already rotten morel, so be sure to seek out healthy-looking mushrooms. Firm morels with some give and a delicately woodsy perfume indicate optimal freshness, guaranteeing a longer lifespan when stored properly. Speaking of which, just-picked morels should be kept in the fridge, and preferably, away from any aromatics. To prolong quality, loosely wrap them in a moist paper towel before storing them in a container that encourages airflow. Paper or cloth bags work best, as they let mushrooms breathe and can even absorb any excess moisture. But, what about cleaning them?

Although you might be tempted to give the dirt-covered caps a deep clean before storing, it's important that you don't. While we won't deny that there can be copious amounts of dirt and bugs lurking within the morels' honeycomb-like crevices, damp mushrooms will spoil faster regardless of how well they're stored. Instead, only give them a good soak in cool, salted water once they're ready to be used.