Aldi Vs. Trader Joe's: Which Sells The Best Ground Beef For Your Money?
There are numerous ground beef recipes that cover a wide range of cuisines. Whether you are making a pot of chili, throwing burgers on the grill, or crafting a shepherd's pie, ground beef is one type of meat that is as versatile as it is cost-effective. But not all ground beef is created equally. And while there are many tips for cooking with ground beef to make it better, it's also important to start out with a great product. That's why we set out to determine which popular grocery store — Trader Joe's or Aldi — has the best ground beef for your money.
Both stores have locations throughout the U.S. and are known for being relatively budget-friendly for essentials and specialty items. However, there are some things that each store just does better than the other, and ground beef is definitely one of them. To determine which store is the best place to buy your ground beef, we tried burgers made with grass-fed and conventional ground beef from both stores, and even though all options (spoiler alert) tasted great, there was one clear winner for your wallet.
Availability and pricing
Since ground beef is considered more of a staple meat product, it is regularly in stock at every Aldi and Trader Joe's location. Whether you prefer grass-fed or don't mind conventional ground beef, you'll likely be able to find both any time you go shopping. Of course, anything can sell out, but ground beef isn't something that is seasonally available or considered a special item at either store.
When it comes to pricing, this is where it gets interesting. Trader Joe's pricing of its ground beef varieties reflects more of what you'd expect, with its grass-fed ground beef costing a few dollars more per pound than its conventional counterpart. Over at Aldi, however, the grass-fed ground beef is often closer to the same price as its conventional ground beef when on sale — if not exactly the same price per pound. I also wanted to note that during my particular shopping trip, there was no single-pound option for conventional beef, so I had to purchase Aldi's 2-pound package. While it's not a problem (I was easily able to freeze the other pound for later use), I did have to pay for 2 pounds upfront. That's something to consider when you are budgeting and meal planning.
Taste Test: Aldi grass-fed ground beef
Starting off strong, Aldi's grass-fed ground beef was delicious and is one of the best meats to buy at Aldi out of its entire selection. As something I regularly purchase for myself, I knew what I was getting with Aldi's grass-fed ground beef, but I was able to really see it with fresh eyes when comparing it to other stores and varieties. Visually, you can see the quality as soon as it comes out of the package with its deep pinkish red color, reflecting its level of freshness.
Cooking it was also very enjoyable. Although I made burger patties for this taste test, I also wanted to note that I often purchase this for other dishes, and it browns really easily without being too dry or sitting in a lot of excess fat (which is not what I have ever experienced with Trader Joe's grass-fed ground beef). As for the taste of the burger, I have zero complaints. It had a rich, meaty flavor that was distinguishable even after adorning my burger with my favorite toppings.
Taste Test: Trader Joe's grass-fed ground beef
For ground beef, Trader Joe's grass-fed ground beef quality ranks high on the list. But when compared directly against Aldi's grass-fed ground beef, it wasn't the winner. Let's start with the good points first. It is fresh (as noted by its hue, although not as vibrant as Aldi's grass-fed ground beef) and delivers a similar rich, meaty flavor to Aldi's version. However, the pros stop there.
Not only is Trader Joe's grass-fed beef more expensive per pound by a few dollars, but cooking it isn't as enjoyable. It seemed to be slightly tougher and more difficult to work with when forming the burger patties. I've also purchased this variety in the past, and browning it is honestly a bit of a workout. Because of how tough it is, I have to spend more time breaking it apart with my spatula or ground meat chopper, and it still doesn't come out as fine as Aldi's does. But if the additional preparation quirks aren't that big of a deal to you, Trader Joe's grass-fed ground beef was personally one of my favorites taste-wise because of its hearty, savory flavor without being too dry or fatty.
Taste Test: Aldi conventional ground beef
To be frank, I questioned how much I was going to like Aldi's conventional ground beef as soon as I opened the package and started forming my burger patties. Now, I know the meat wasn't spoiled, and it wasn't something to actually be concerned about — but after the visual presentation delivered by the grass-fed varieties, I definitely took a pause. It was one of the only varieties that was a bit brown in certain parts, so that initially turned me off. While this color change is a normal process when meat is exposed to oxygen, it can be a turn-off, especially when you consider the saying "You eat with your eyes first."
But once I got past that initial visual roadblock, I found Aldi's conventional ground beef to actually be really delicious. Even though it didn't have as much richness as Aldi's grass-fed ground beef, it still delivered a nice savory flavor that paired nicely with my burger toppings. I only really noticed the difference in flavor as I was directly comparing it with other varieties, but not enough to where I would notice if it was the sole option.
Taste Test: Trader Joe's conventional ground beef
Visually beautiful, Trader Joe's conventional ground beef is a bright color that evokes freshness and is more coarsely ground than the other three varieties on this list. It looks like it came straight from the butcher shop. And because of its coarse grind, Trader Joe's conventional ground beef is ideal for burgers, as coarse ground beef can help retain moisture, resulting in a more tender, juicy, and even more flavorful burger.
Since I'm not used to cooking with that coarse of ground beef, it was a little difficult forming the patties. They didn't come together as easily as the finer varieties and took some additional time, but I do think I noticed a difference in the flavor and tenderness of the finished burger. Because of that, I would say that Trader Joe's conventional ground beef ranks slightly higher than Aldi's conventional ground beef in terms of tenderness — but it's not necessarily enough to go out of your way for if you aren't in the neighborhood.
Final thoughts
Ultimately, I don't think you can really go wrong with Trader Joe's or Aldi for your ground beef needs, especially if you only have one of these chains near you. However, if you have access to both chains and are looking for the best bang for your buck, I would have to say that when it comes to ground beef, Aldi does it better than Trader Joe's.
With the grass-fed and conventional ground beef coming in at nearly the same price (which is already very competitive in this economy), you will walk away with more money in your wallet without sacrificing quality or taste. It seems like a no-brainer to me. And considering that Aldi's conventional ground beef is still good quality and full of flavor, you know that whatever option you have in your cart is going to be a winner.