Aldi Vs. Trader Joe's: Which Sells The Best Ground Beef For Your Money?

There are numerous ground beef recipes that cover a wide range of cuisines. Whether you are making a pot of chili, throwing burgers on the grill, or crafting a shepherd's pie, ground beef is one type of meat that is as versatile as it is cost-effective. But not all ground beef is created equally. And while there are many tips for cooking with ground beef to make it better, it's also important to start out with a great product. That's why we set out to determine which popular grocery store — Trader Joe's or Aldi — has the best ground beef for your money.

Both stores have locations throughout the U.S. and are known for being relatively budget-friendly for essentials and specialty items. However, there are some things that each store just does better than the other, and ground beef is definitely one of them. To determine which store is the best place to buy your ground beef, we tried burgers made with grass-fed and conventional ground beef from both stores, and even though all options (spoiler alert) tasted great, there was one clear winner for your wallet.