The Best Olive Oil Substitutes For Any Scenario: Sauteing, Baking, And More

Let's start with the most pedestrian option of all, plain old vegetable oil. In the U.S., vegetable oil is made from soybeans, or a mixture of soy and corn oil, because those are the two big commodity crops (so, cheap oil!). In Canada, where I live, it's canola and soy for similar reasons. Either way, it's "vegetable" in the sense that it's neither animal nor mineral.

Vegetable oil isn't the most glamorous choice, but it's the kitchen's all-around workhorse. This is what you'd use in place of ordinary, everyday olive oil. By this, I mean the type of olive oil that's most heavily processed and refined, with labels describing it as light tasting or sometimes pomace. It's the most neutral-tasting type of olive oil, and because it's so highly refined, it has a high smoke point. That makes it the olive oil you'll want to use for a stir fry or sauteing — but by the same token, it's the easiest olive oil to substitute.

So, go ahead and use whichever brand of vegetable oil you keep on hand for those uses. Vegetable oil is also a suitable choice for vinaigrettes and dressings, or baked goods, where the flavor of the olive oil isn't meant to be front and center.