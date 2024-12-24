The Type Of Oil Robert Irvine Always Reaches For When Pan-Searing

Anyone who stops to linger in the cooking oil aisle of the grocery store knows just how many options there are out there. Even narrowing your olive oil search to function, let's say solely for searing food, for example, might not help you decide. Luckily, celebrity chef and Food Network star Robert Irvine has a favorite searing oil that will help focus your search. According to Chef Irvine, who hosted an Ask Me Anything-like Q&A session with his Facebook followers, grapeseed oil is his favorite cooking oil to reach for when searing off fish, meat, or veggies.

Irvine breaks down his decision metrics into three main reasons: First, it doesn't add any flavor to your dish. This, of course, can be a minus when you want the grassy, buttery flavors in something like a salad or pasta. But if you're pan-searing, you want the flavors of the thing you're searing to be the star of the dish — not the oil you're cooking with. Secondly, grapeseed oil has a super high smoke point, which means it won't burn as you sear food to develop a crispy, crunchy crust that protects a moist, flavorful, interior. And finally, Chef Irvine likes it because it's healthy. Well, it's maybe healthy. Chef Irvine admits that the health benefits are still "being debated, and opinions on what is healthy change with the wind."

