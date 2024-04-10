Supplement Your Baking Flour With Grape Seed Flour For A Unique Flavor

Chances are that you've come across different types of flour like all-purpose or whole wheat while perusing supermarket aisles. A lesser-known option, however, is grape seed flour. Unusual as it may sound, this funky flour might just become the secret to boosting the flavor of your favorite baked goods. Simply mix a sprinkle with regular baking flour and you'll send taste buds on the gustatory ride of a lifetime.

Firstly, what is grape seed flour? Essentially, it's made from the seeds that are leftover over from winemaking. Although this pomace (seeds, but also skin and pulp) was previously used as compost and animal feed, grape pomace actually has significant culinary potential since it's loaded with fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants. As a result, grape seeds are now being dried and ground — that is, after being pressed to extract any oil — in an effort to produce a flour-like powder that's not just healthy, but delicious.

Grape seed flour is full of flavor. Deeply nuanced, the flour has an intense nuttiness with hints of decadent cocoa. Yet, this richness is balanced by a fruity edge that gives the flour a slightly bitter finish. Evidently, all of these factors can work to add complexity to any baked good that lacks a wow factor. But, there's more. Given its mild grittiness, grape seed flour also imparts a degree of textural variety. Not to mention that it even provides a burst of color when introduced to doughs or batters.