Salsa, Queso, Or Guac? Our Readers Weigh In On The Chip-Dipping Debate

Sitting down at a Mexican restaurant and flipping open the menu, one is immediately confronted by a conundrum. If you didn't read the restaurant menu before arriving, not only do you need to flip through and pick out your entree, but you also need to decide how you want to dip that complimentary basket of chips that the waiter is about to drop at your table. If you're lucky, it'll at least come with salsa, but what about queso and guacamole? Is the upcharge worth it? While there is certainly no right answer (it all comes down to personal preference), we here at Tasting Table were curious how our readership might weigh in on the matter. So, we ran a poll in our piece about the absolute best cheese for flavorful queso — and the results may surprise you.

We asked our readers dip they'd choose when given the options of queso, guacamole, salsa, or all three. What was your response? A majority of the votes (58%) went to the trio of queso, guac, and salsa. However, what came in second place may be a bit more surprising as 24% of respondents opted for queso as the one dip for their tortilla chips. In third place, with about 15% of the votes, was salsa. This means that, somehow, despite the extreme popularity of avocados in the United States, last place went to guacamole, which was chosen by just under 3% of our readers as their top dip.