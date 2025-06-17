Salsa, Queso, Or Guac? Our Readers Weigh In On The Chip-Dipping Debate
Sitting down at a Mexican restaurant and flipping open the menu, one is immediately confronted by a conundrum. If you didn't read the restaurant menu before arriving, not only do you need to flip through and pick out your entree, but you also need to decide how you want to dip that complimentary basket of chips that the waiter is about to drop at your table. If you're lucky, it'll at least come with salsa, but what about queso and guacamole? Is the upcharge worth it? While there is certainly no right answer (it all comes down to personal preference), we here at Tasting Table were curious how our readership might weigh in on the matter. So, we ran a poll in our piece about the absolute best cheese for flavorful queso — and the results may surprise you.
We asked our readers dip they'd choose when given the options of queso, guacamole, salsa, or all three. What was your response? A majority of the votes (58%) went to the trio of queso, guac, and salsa. However, what came in second place may be a bit more surprising as 24% of respondents opted for queso as the one dip for their tortilla chips. In third place, with about 15% of the votes, was salsa. This means that, somehow, despite the extreme popularity of avocados in the United States, last place went to guacamole, which was chosen by just under 3% of our readers as their top dip.
The chip dip poll unpacked
With well over half the votes, the clear winner was the combination plate of queso, salsa, and guacamole — and there should be no surprise there. Hypothetically, why the heck not? While we're at it, throw in an order of chilaquiles and a chile relleno on the side, plus an extra-large margarita to wash it down.
Nearly a quarter of voters opted for queso as their dip of choice. It isn't hard to see why: A good queso dip is creamy, savory, rich, and a rarer treat than most. It's a restaurant-only dish for many, but it can actually be quite simple to make at home.
Coming in with a respectable 15% of the total votes, salsa was the next favorite option on the poll — a perfect score for such a classic pairing. Tangy and fresh, salsa goes great with crunchy, salty tortilla chips, but it isn't particularly exciting — at least not the chunky red stuff that most imagine when they think of salsa.
Somehow, some way, everyone's favorite avocado paste finished at the bottom of this poll — and by a long shot. Just 3% of the voters said they'd choose guacamole as their sole dip. What happened to the guac lovers out there? Well, there is one big confounding variable to consider with this poll: It was nested inside an article about queso dip. So, dear reader, if these numbers seem totally out of whack, that could be why.
Making the perfect dipping trio
Confounding variable or no, one thing was made perfectly clear: Our readers want dips for their tortilla chips, and they want them in numbers. Making the full trio yourself is a bit extravagant, perhaps, but there's no reason you can't outsource some of the labor to your friends. Next time you're meeting up to watch a game or hosting taco night, divide the labor between three different people, and you can all enjoy that perfect trio without too much hassle.
Seeing as you're the one reading this article, odds are you may also end up spearheading this dipping trio effort. Don't worry, that's the best position to be in. You can choose the dip you're most excited to make and maybe lend a few choice suggestions to the other parties, like these tips for making perfect homemade queso. Pretty soon, you'll be dipping like royalty.
If you're still feeling overwhelmed by all of the choices, we'll make it even easier. Start with this smoky white queso dip recipe that doubles down on the smokiness with both mezcal and smoked paprika. You can't go wrong whipping up a batch of this classic, crave-worthy guacamole. Lastly, to round things out, try a fresh charred tomato salsa. If that doesn't fit the bill, or you have more than three contributing to the spread, add a bowl of creamy salsa verde or go extra adventurous with the unique flavor of salsa macha.