The Absolute Best Cheese For Flavorful Queso

There's nothing like warm, spicy, ooey-gooey melted cheese for appetizer dipping — or even as an unconventional binge-watching dinner; who's judging? Certainly not us, especially when it involves a deliciosa Tex-Mex queso dip. Queso is actually just the Spanish word for cheese, but not in Texas, where the term evolved to mean a warm, creamy dip officially known by its full name, chile con queso. It has deeper roots in Mexico, dating back to the region's ancient Aztec civilization, where it was reportedly known as queso chihuahua. But The Lone Star State famously adapted it for the wildly popular assortment of Tex-Mex dishes.

Traditional Tex-Mex queso is made from meltable cheeses, especially processed ones for ultimate creaminess and supreme scoop-ability. The exact blend of cheeses can be subjective and sometime mysterious. That's why we reached out to an expert on the topic, Michael Sambrooks, owner of Candente, a Houston Tex-Mex restaurant that recently earned Michelin Bib Gourmand honors in 2024.

If you're new to making queso at home, his choice for the best queso cheese may be surprising. "You can use a blend of cheeses, but true Tex-Mex queso must include American cheese. That's what gives it its velvety texture," says Sambrooks. That's right, the core ingredient is processed American-style cheese rather than the wide array of available Mexican cheeses. As for exact brands names, Sambrooks reveals: "H-E-B brand has a block of American cheese you can buy (shout out to H-E-B!) that is great; if not, Velveeta works, but the flavor is a bit different."