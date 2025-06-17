Who Invented Frozen Yogurt?

Trendy foods come and go like the wind, but in the early 2000s, an icy concoction swept the nation like never before, dotting the map with sleek storefronts packed full of tangy, self-serve goodness and DIY topping bars. Frozen yogurt — or fro-yo, as it's affectionately called — became a cultural phenomenon. Though it may seem similar to soft serve, frozen yogurt owes its popularity to its marketing as a healthier (but no less delicious) dessert option. Since it's made with a yogurt base, frozen yogurt may contain probiotics, which can help your gut. While the fro-yo craze may be synonymous with the 21st century, the frozen yogurt story goes back over 45 years, marked by one company's creative culinary vision.

In the early 1970s, the New York City-based luxury department store Bloomingdale's was seeking a brand-new frozen dessert to sell that, unlike ice cream, was low in fat. Naturally, it turned to one of the most prominent dairy producers of the Northeast, the HP Hood company. Founded in Charlestown, Massachusetts, in 1846, the company (now known simply as Hood) is a New England icon, specializing in milk, sour cream, ice cream, and many other dairy-based products. Upon request, HP Hood created "Frogurt," which was the first frozen yogurt to ever be sold commercially in the United States. Nowadays, Hood still manufactures frozen yogurt in several flavors, though it's no longer branded as "Frogurt."