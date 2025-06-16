The Non-Dairy Milk To Avoid At Starbucks For The Best Hot Latte

Starbucks stopped up-charging its customers for non-dairy milks in November of 2023. Being the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers, the move meant dairy-free Starbucks drinkers would see a price reduction of more than 10% in their orders, regardless of whether they ordered soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk. But, it also increased the likelihood that other, dairy-drinking Starbucks customers would branch out and try the alternatives in their drinks themselves. What didn't change, on the other hand, was which non-dairy milk you should avoid using in your hot lattes: coconut milk. That much is true whether you're an alt-milk newbie or self-proclaimed, penny-pinching coffee snob.

Starbucks manufactures its own coconut milk that it calls Starbucks Single Origin Sumatra Coconut Milk — only, it's not the thick and creamy coconut milk you're probably imagining. At the time of its debut in 2015, it was one of two non-dairy milk options on the menu. But, even then, it was a thinner, sweetened, and watered-down version of the coconut milk people wanted. While this alternative milk option works well in watery, fruity drinks like the Coconut Refreshers popular today, its texture and tropical flavor do not complement Starbucks' espresso, nor does it deliver the creamy, frothy, cut-through mouthfeel you look for in a hot latte. In fact, Tasting Table's taste tester only found it made their latte taste more bitter in their ranking of Starbucks non-dairy milks.