Prevent Frozen Broccoli From Becoming Soggy By Skipping This Step
There are a plethora of broccoli recipes you're bound to love. Perhaps you're roasting some for a bacon, broccoli, and Brussels salad. Or maybe you're whipping them into crunchy shape for a citrus-covered roasted-broccoli side. Whatever the plan is, though, there's one unwanted scenario: awful texture. Nobody wants soggy broccoli, but avoiding this predicament requires a special knack, especially when using frozen veggies. Luckily, there's a solution: Hold fire with seasoning.
It sounds counterproductive, doesn't it? After all, we've talked before about ingredients that will elevate your roasted broccoli. Yet this is the ultimate exception to the rule when using frozen broccoli; skip the seasoning and let the veggies roast for 12 to 15 minutes. After that quarter of an hour is up, season to your heart's content. Salt, spices, and oil — the full works. The science is simple. Plain roasting allows the vegetables to properly thaw out and reduces that sky-high water content. Adding the seasoning afterward is much more effective, with the broccoli better primed to absorb flavors. It also prevents hydrophobia (the nightmare scenario where oil traps sog-inducing moisture inside the broccoli).
Sogginess prevention isn't a single-step process
You don't have to rely on a single prevention hack for frozen broccoli; double down on pursuing a satisfying green crunch. In fact, there are some steps to consider before seasoning even comes into question.
For one, never purchase low-quality frozen broccoli. There shouldn't be excessive ice crystals (which impart extra moisture), and it's important that the vegetables still have a bold green color. Similarly, always space out florets to achieve a crunchy finish. A squished-together baking tray is a common saboteur, because the shared steam is reabsorbed, bringing unwanted moisture to otherwise crunchy textures. Finally, preheating the oven to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit blitzes the vegetables, achieving crisp results fast.
Most of the magic is in preparation. Ticking off these steps before roasting improves the odds of a successful wait-to-season hack. Pay attention to this multi-step process, and you'll be dishing up a tasty roasted garlic parmesan broccoli recipe in no time.