Prevent Frozen Broccoli From Becoming Soggy By Skipping This Step

There are a plethora of broccoli recipes you're bound to love. Perhaps you're roasting some for a bacon, broccoli, and Brussels salad. Or maybe you're whipping them into crunchy shape for a citrus-covered roasted-broccoli side. Whatever the plan is, though, there's one unwanted scenario: awful texture. Nobody wants soggy broccoli, but avoiding this predicament requires a special knack, especially when using frozen veggies. Luckily, there's a solution: Hold fire with seasoning.

It sounds counterproductive, doesn't it? After all, we've talked before about ingredients that will elevate your roasted broccoli. Yet this is the ultimate exception to the rule when using frozen broccoli; skip the seasoning and let the veggies roast for 12 to 15 minutes. After that quarter of an hour is up, season to your heart's content. Salt, spices, and oil — the full works. The science is simple. Plain roasting allows the vegetables to properly thaw out and reduces that sky-high water content. Adding the seasoning afterward is much more effective, with the broccoli better primed to absorb flavors. It also prevents hydrophobia (the nightmare scenario where oil traps sog-inducing moisture inside the broccoli).