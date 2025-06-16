Are Drinks Free At Casinos? Here's How It Works
For many people, a trip to the casinos in Atlantic City or Las Vegas is meant to be an absolute blowout party. You're going there to have a good time and you want the full experience, including free drinks. That's how it works in casinos, right? Turns out the answer to that question is yes and no — it all depends on where you are and what you do.
Any given bar or casino is free to follow any system they like when it comes to how drinks are comped. Some places may not comp them at all. For instance, in 2016, Caesars Palace introduced a light system on the back of its video poker machines. Atlantic City casinos use similar light systems. If a person sits down at a machine and puts $20 in, a blue light goes off. That lets the bartender know you're not just there to watch sports. That doesn't mean you get a free drink — it just means the bartender knows you're there to play.
There's a literal red-light/green-light system that comes into play once you start gaming. If the green light goes off, you may have just earned yourself a free drink. But the exact method of earning it is up to the individual casino. It may not just be the amount of money you spend — it could also depend on how long you play or whether you're betting the max. Depending on how the machine is set up, all or some of these factors will be combined to make a decision.
How to maximize your chances for free drinks
Some Reddit users say they've sat for over an hour in some casinos without getting a drink. Others will guarantee you stumble home drunk if that's your goal. Keep in mind this is for the big gambling cities. Outside of New Jersey and Vegas, very few casinos, if any, will comp drinks. You can maximize your value in Vegas with the best buffets, though.
These drink comp systems are designed to ensure the casino is getting something before you do. Back in the Golden Age of casinos, the drinks may have flowed like water, but cost-cutting measures have spread everywhere. Now you need to earn those so-called free drinks. In some casinos, the staff have discretion over whether they want to serve you or not, regardless of how much you gamble. Pick your favorite Vegas cocktail bar and give it a try.
Find a video poker machine right at the bar. Servers are spread very thin in casinos, but at the bar, the bartender will have more time to focus on you. Make sure you tip for your drinks, too. How much should you tip cocktail servers? Offering a buck or two for "free" drinks is not unreasonable. Plus, it ensures your bartender or server will remember you and keep coming back. You should also take the time to learn the name of the person who is serving you and thank them by name when you tip. This makes you memorable. You may not have a one-person party, but you should get enough drinks to have a good time while you play.