Are Drinks Free At Casinos? Here's How It Works

For many people, a trip to the casinos in Atlantic City or Las Vegas is meant to be an absolute blowout party. You're going there to have a good time and you want the full experience, including free drinks. That's how it works in casinos, right? Turns out the answer to that question is yes and no — it all depends on where you are and what you do.

Any given bar or casino is free to follow any system they like when it comes to how drinks are comped. Some places may not comp them at all. For instance, in 2016, Caesars Palace introduced a light system on the back of its video poker machines. Atlantic City casinos use similar light systems. If a person sits down at a machine and puts $20 in, a blue light goes off. That lets the bartender know you're not just there to watch sports. That doesn't mean you get a free drink — it just means the bartender knows you're there to play.

There's a literal red-light/green-light system that comes into play once you start gaming. If the green light goes off, you may have just earned yourself a free drink. But the exact method of earning it is up to the individual casino. It may not just be the amount of money you spend — it could also depend on how long you play or whether you're betting the max. Depending on how the machine is set up, all or some of these factors will be combined to make a decision.