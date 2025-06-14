The 6 Stages Of Sugar-Cooking When Making Candy, Explained

Candy making is essentially an art, combining creativity, technical skill, and some science. In fact, when it comes to making your favorite sugar candies, it often boils down to temperature — quite literally. This type of candy starts with just two ingredients — sugar and water — which form sugar syrup when combined. Once you heat that syrup in a pan, the magic begins.

Depending on how hot you want to take it, you can create anything from silky caramel to a Wonka-esque lollipop when sugar-cooking. Through a fascinating series of chemical reactions, sugar dissolves, water evaporates, and crystals begin to form. You can manipulate the finished product by stirring, kneading, rolling the candy, or adding ingredients, but the key to perfect candy lies in mastering the temperature.

A candy making technique that dates back centuries, sugar-cooking essentially comes down to two ingredients and perfect timing. If you're curious about the entire process, we've detailed the six different stages of sugar-cooking, and how each works to make your favorite candies.