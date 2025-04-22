Make Homemade Vanilla Syrup More Flavorful With One Timing Trick
Flavored syrups are so handy to keep on hand in the kitchen. You can stir them into coffee, use them to sweeten oatmeal or yogurt, and make fun drinks like pornstar martini cocktails or upgraded old fashioneds. Vanilla syrup is an especially versatile tool to have in your arsenal, and it's incredibly simple to prepare. However, there is a trick you need to learn if you want to make your vanilla syrup more flavorful, and it all comes down to timing. Despite what you might think, the best time to add vanilla extract to the syrup is actually after it comes off the heat, rather than at the beginning of the process.
This is because vanilla extract contains alcohol. When it's boiled, it burns off, taking the flavor with it. If you stir it in after the heat is turned off, it will still blend evenly, and you'll hang on to all of that precious vanilla flavor. However, there is an exception to this rule, and that's if you're using real vanilla bean. In that case, add it right to the saucepan with the sugar and water from the start to give everything time to infuse.
Other tips for the best vanilla syrup
All you need to do to make vanilla syrup is combine about 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar in a small pan and simmer gently until the sugar is dissolved. Take it off the heat, and whisk in about 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. When it comes to how long you should let homemade vanilla syrup simmer, generally you'll want to give it at least an hour to infuse up to 4 quarts of simple syrup. If you're using real vanilla bean, slice the pod lengthwise before simmering it with the water and sugar. Wait for the syrup to cool slightly, then remove the pod, scrape the seeds from inside, and whisk them into the syrup. You can discard the pod after this or place it in the jar with your cooled syrup for a nice visual effect if you like.
Vanilla bean extract is also great for flavor. If you opt to use this, stir it in after simmering like you would with extract. Substitute turbinado sugar for white sugar in your recipe for even more depth, and add a little pinch of salt at the end of cooking to help bring out the vanilla further. Store the syrup in the fridge for up to two weeks and enjoy all of that enhanced flavor in iced coffee recipes and beyond.