Make Homemade Vanilla Syrup More Flavorful With One Timing Trick

Flavored syrups are so handy to keep on hand in the kitchen. You can stir them into coffee, use them to sweeten oatmeal or yogurt, and make fun drinks like pornstar martini cocktails or upgraded old fashioneds. Vanilla syrup is an especially versatile tool to have in your arsenal, and it's incredibly simple to prepare. However, there is a trick you need to learn if you want to make your vanilla syrup more flavorful, and it all comes down to timing. Despite what you might think, the best time to add vanilla extract to the syrup is actually after it comes off the heat, rather than at the beginning of the process.

This is because vanilla extract contains alcohol. When it's boiled, it burns off, taking the flavor with it. If you stir it in after the heat is turned off, it will still blend evenly, and you'll hang on to all of that precious vanilla flavor. However, there is an exception to this rule, and that's if you're using real vanilla bean. In that case, add it right to the saucepan with the sugar and water from the start to give everything time to infuse.