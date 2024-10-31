How Long You Should Let Homemade Vanilla Syrup Simmer
Looking for an easy way to make your homemade cocktails really stand out? The answer is simple — simple syrup, that is. Since you're already taking the time to create your sweetener, give it a flavor boost with the help of a vanilla pod. This will add a new dimension to various cocktails, from homemade espresso martinis to whiskey sours.
While infusing vanilla into your simple syrup is easy, it does take some time, so be sure to start this project before you start shaking cocktails. According to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, you'll want to allow at least an hour to infuse up to four quarts of simple syrup. "If you are doing more, you may want to do an extra 30 minutes — but the best rule of thumb is just to taste as you go," she says.
Horn specifies that you should infuse your syrup with whole vanilla beans, not vanilla extract. "While more expensive, [vanilla beans] will add a lot more richness and depth of flavor," Horn explains. Delicately cut the pod down the middle and scrape the seeds into your pot. And toss the husks in, too, as they'll impart plenty of flavor. Keep an eye on your syrup toward the end of cooking. Simmering it for too long will result in a too-thick syrup that's harder to incorporate into cocktails.
Here's how to use your vanilla simple syrup
An espresso martini is the perfect place to use vanilla-infused simple syrup, but it isn't your only option. For those in search of an after-dinner drink without the coffee kick, it would be the perfect sweetener for a chocolate martini. Vanilla and bourbon are a great match, and vanilla simple syrup would create an incredibly cozy riff on an old fashioned. Or if you're looking for unadulterated vanilla flavor, add some vanilla syrup to your next vodka-soda for a grown-up take on cream soda; you could even use vanilla vodka to really hammer that floral sweet taste home.
Of course, vanilla simple syrup doesn't have to go into a cocktail. Use it to sweeten hot or iced coffee for an incredible vanilla latte, brush it onto a cake for extra moisture, or use it to macerate fruit as a topping for yogurt or ice cream.
Simple syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to a month. With gifting season upon us, you could also bottle up some syrup and share it with friends to add to their own festive libations. However, if you're simply in the market for a quick fix, you can also buy vanilla syrups online, such as Bakto Flavors brand, or the all-natural Pink House Alchemy vanilla syrup.