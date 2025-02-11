The Enormously Satisfying Way Cut Rock Candy Gets Its Shape

Candy-making is a balance of science and art, with the science being how the mixture is made. Water is first added to sugar, which is then brought to a boil. Because the candy needs to be flexible to work with it, glucose syrup is added to make it malleable. Next comes the flavoring additives, which give your candy all the different flavors that you are able to choose from. A work surface is then prepared — often marble, which helps cool the molten-hot candy mixture down as you work with it.

The working area is also covered with a layer of edible beeswax to prevent the sugar mixture from sticking to it, which also happens to be one of many great ways to keep your cutting board clean. Next, the mixture is poured into the workspace, then various shades of food coloring are added to different sections of the mixture and stirred in to distribute them. These are then cut apart so they can be worked on independently. The pieces of flexible candy are kneaded by hand, then stretched on a hook in a process called pulling which traps thousands of tiny air bubbles in the candy to make it light and chewy, as well as helping tiny micro crystals to start forming.

It's in this process that the candy also gets its shine. The pieces are rolled into large cylindrical shapes, then the colors are layered to form a giant version of the final design inside the candy round. This is where the art part comes in. The collection of candies are then stretched out until they shrink to the right diameter, and when cool, they are cut up into your favorite delicious pieces of hard candy. While certainly fun to watch, making cut rock candy is best left to the pros. But you can try your hand at this homemade lemon rock candy or these 12 easy recipes for candy-making beginners – or snag a bag of cut rock candies from Primrose on Amazon.

