Here's What To Know About FryAway From Shark Tank

In 2017, a massive, 130-ton fatberg, aka a vast mass of solidified fat and debris, was discovered blocking up the London sewage system. It shocked a lot of people, but for Laura Lady, it also planted a seed. Seeing that large clump of fat, largely caused by oil, Lady began wondering about the best ways to dispose of used cooking oil. In her own home, she used to just pour it down the drain, thinking a small amount couldn't possibly do much damage, but the worrying discovery in London changed her mind. Her research led her to oil solidifiers on the Japanese market, and she decided to embark on a new business venture — manufacturing cooking oil solidifiers for the United States. She created FryAway, a plant-based powder that turns hot oil into a solid mass that can be safely thrown into the organic kitchen trash or even composted, avoiding clogging up drains and sewage systems.

With a background in toy marketing spanning nearly two decades, Lady had some business acumen. She started FryAway from her garage, beginning by buying manufacturing equipment, testing the product, and launching it on her website and on Amazon. The business was an immediate success, making $700,000 in the first year. After securing a partnership with Kroger, the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., Lady realized she needed help with financing the expansion into retail. This brought her to "Shark Tank," where she appeared on Season 14, Episode 13.