Here's What To Know About FryAway From Shark Tank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2017, a massive, 130-ton fatberg, aka a vast mass of solidified fat and debris, was discovered blocking up the London sewage system. It shocked a lot of people, but for Laura Lady, it also planted a seed. Seeing that large clump of fat, largely caused by oil, Lady began wondering about the best ways to dispose of used cooking oil. In her own home, she used to just pour it down the drain, thinking a small amount couldn't possibly do much damage, but the worrying discovery in London changed her mind. Her research led her to oil solidifiers on the Japanese market, and she decided to embark on a new business venture — manufacturing cooking oil solidifiers for the United States. She created FryAway, a plant-based powder that turns hot oil into a solid mass that can be safely thrown into the organic kitchen trash or even composted, avoiding clogging up drains and sewage systems.
With a background in toy marketing spanning nearly two decades, Lady had some business acumen. She started FryAway from her garage, beginning by buying manufacturing equipment, testing the product, and launching it on her website and on Amazon. The business was an immediate success, making $700,000 in the first year. After securing a partnership with Kroger, the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., Lady realized she needed help with financing the expansion into retail. This brought her to "Shark Tank," where she appeared on Season 14, Episode 13.
What happened to FryAway on Shark Tank?
Lady came to the Tank willing to give up 10% of her business in exchange for a $250,000 investment from at least one of the Sharks. In her pitch, she highlighted how environmentally unfriendly the usual cooking oil disposal methods are. Even when people don't pour it down the drain, they often put it in a separate container (Tasting Table's exclusive cooking oil survey actually found that to be the most common method), which creates additional waste and can take hundreds of years to decompose. The Sharks were very impressed by Lady's mission and her business numbers, applauding her success so far. But when the time came to offer her a deal, they weren't quick to bite.
Kevin O'Leary admitted to disapproving of fried foods, saying it would be dishonest of him to promote a product like FryAway. Daymond John didn't think he could bring much value to the company, and Robert Herjavec wasn't entirely sold on the niche category of the product. They all opted out. Lori Greiner, however, was truly impressed with Lady, even calling her "the dream entrepreneur." She offered her the full investment for 25% of the company. Mark Cuban then offered a partnership, despite having some reservations about the relevancy of fried food. Lady was able to negotiate the joint deal with the two Sharks to a $250,000 investment for 22% equity.
FryAway after Shark Tank
Appearing on "Shark Tank" brings massive exposure to any company, often resulting in a significant increase of orders overnight. Lady was well aware of this effect and tried to prepare for it as best as she could, despite only being given a three-week heads-up by the TV show that her pitch would appear in an upcoming episode. Still, the number of orders placed immediately after the episode aired was so high that she needed the help of her husband and even her little daughter to package all of them in time. Then, four days later, an ice storm in Texas disrupted the supply chain and delayed most of the orders. Despite this initial hiccup, FryAway products continued to be in high demand, and so the company kept growing — even to the point where Lady didn't need the Sharks anymore.
Her "Shark Tank" episode originally aired in January 2023, and by November it was official that the deal with Greiner and Cuban never closed; Lady is not collaborating with the two Sharks on the expansion of FryAway. The publicity from appearing on the TV show was enough to bring in the needed money and to open more doors. After appearing on the show, FryAway was featured in various popular media outlets, such as "Food & Wine", "Inverse", "Good Morning America", and others. Tasting Table even featured it on the list of 13 best Shark Tank products for your Thanksgiving cooking needs.
Is FryAway still in business?
FryAway is still in business and going strong. The product is available in multiple stores across America, such as Lowe's, Walmart, Meijer, Target, and others. It's conveniently placed in the cooking oil aisle so that when you're grabbing the oil for your homemade fried chicken, FryAway is right there to remind you about safe and eco-friendly oil disposal. In March 2025, Meijer stores even ran a promo that offered customers a $2 saving on cooking oil if they purchased it alongside FryAway.
The solidifying powder is also available through the company's official website and on Amazon, which is the main online retailer through which the company initially found its growth, even before appearing on "Shark Tank." The powder can be purchased online in three different sizes on Amazon — Pan Fry (solidifies up to eight cups of oil), Deep Fry (for up to one gallon of oil), and Super Fry (comes with a plastic scoop and holds enough powder for 24 cups of oil). The product has a 4.4 rating, over 8,000 reviews, and carries the Amazon's Choice badge.
What's next for FryAway?
FryAway fully intends to keep growing and expanding, but on sustainable terms only. In a podcast episode hosted by BlueTuskr, Lady revealed that her business could be growing even faster, riding the "Shark Tank" publicity wave in its fullness — instead, she is pursuing a steady long-term growth that aligns with her values. Since the very beginning, Lady has been mindful of the environmental impact of her business, striving to keep a low carbon footprint, despite finding it challenging at times.
The future mission of FryAway is therefore not only centered around how to be more sustainable in the kitchen but also how to take better care of the planet as a whole. The company donates 1% of its profits to organizations that protect clean water sources, a cause very close to Lady's heart. In 2024, she shared a personal message on the FryAway Facebook page for Earth Day, writing, "FryAway isn't just about unclogging drains. It's about unclogging our collective commitment to preserving clean water access for all." She also said, "So, on this Earth Day, I'm reminded that FryAway is more than just my business — it's my humble way of paying respect to our incredible planet through the thing I love most: cooking."