The Underrated Milk You Should Be Adding To Overnight Oats

Sure, the dried fruits and chocolate chips added to overnight oats influence their taste, but your choice of milk is the real deciding factor of the direction the dish takes. Oat milk amps up the grains' nutty taste while almond milk provides the breakfast staple with a creamier feel. To give your overnight oats a fruity spin, go with the most underrated plant milk: banana milk.

In a world of soy, oat, and coconut milk, the banana-flavored beverage gets overshadowed as a top plant-based contender. While banana milk is a staple South Korean treat, it's yet to find the same level of popularity outside of Asia. The drink has a smooth texture that makes overnight oats even more velvety, and a taste that brings a delicious dose of sweetness to the breakfast item. Bananas are already a go-to overnight oats ingredient, and using the fruit-based milk helps to further infuse their flavor throughout the dish.

You can find the beverage at your local Asian grocery store, or opt to make banana milk at home. Blending a ripe, frozen banana with water and a pinch of salt is all you need to make banana milk, but you can throw in a few extra ingredients to amp things up. Store-bought banana milk may contain skim milk powder for a creamier finish, as well as sugar or vanilla extract.