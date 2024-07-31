Thai Iced Tea Overnight Oats Recipe

Thai tea is an iced black tea flavored with spices like star anise, cardamom, and tamarind and sweetened with sweetened condensed milk or a mix of evaporated milk and sugar. It has a striking orange color that comes from reddish spices and orange food coloring diluted by milk. Thai tea is popular in Thai restaurants around the world, and though it's different than what you might find on the streets of Thailand, it's a popular creation nonetheless that sweetly entices the taste buds of North American drinkers. Thai tea can be made from scratch with natural ingredients or it can be made with an imported Thai tea mix.

While Thai tea is usually enjoyed as a cold beverage, we think that overnight oats can benefit from its sweetness and the flavor of the warm spices. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Thai iced tea overnight oats that merges these seemingly unrelated recipes to create something new. Black tea bags are simmered with spices before being combined with sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, turmeric for color (to avoid the use of artificial food coloring), chia seeds and, of course, oats. This creamy, rich breakfast dish can be prepped ahead, making it very easy to have several days of filling, refreshing, and unique morning meals ready to go on busy days.