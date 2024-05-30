7 Best Condensed Milk Substitutes For Baking, According To A Pastry Professional

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do blondies, fudge, and millionaire's shortbread all have in common? Each of these baked goods are often made with condensed milk, a unique ingredient that lends a toasty, caramel-like flavor to many of the world's favorite desserts. As delicious as condensed milk is, however, circumstances often demand finding an appropriate substitute. Perhaps you have unwittingly eaten an entire can of condensed milk, spoonful by spoonful, before it ever reached the mixing bowl. Or perhaps you have a dietary restriction and are looking for a vegan alternative.

When substituting condensed milk, it helps to understand how this ingredient is made and why its flavor is so distinctive. Condensed milk is exactly what it sounds like: it is a concentrated form of cow's milk made by evaporating approximately 60% of the milk's water content and adding sugar. Its richness is integral to the texture of many desserts, like cheesecakes or recipes that call for dulce de leche, which is simply condensed milk that has been even further reduced.

I have compiled this guide of seven tried-and-true condensed milk alternatives for bakers of all skill levels, based on my experiences of baking at a bed and breakfast in North Carolina, as well as in my home kitchen in India. In both roles, I have frequently adapted recipes to accommodate ingredient availability and to suit plant-based diets, and in doing so, I have tested many condensed milk alternatives. For more information on the selection process, please reference the end of this article.