Transform Your Cereal Milk Into A Creamy, Frozen Summer Treat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We've all done it — poured a second bowl of Cap'n Crunch or Lucky Charms, not just because we're still hungry, but because the milk at the bottom is that good. It's the unofficial reward at the end of breakfast, sweetened by whatever was floating in it just moments ago. Instead of chugging it or pouring it out, here's a fun idea: Turn it into a frozen treat.
All you need is that leftover milk and a popsicle mold (or plastic party cups and wooden sticks if you're improvising). Pour the cereal milk directly into the molds and freeze for a few hours to overnight if possible. That's it. No stove, no oven, no fuss. The result is a creamy, nostalgic popsicle that tastes like Saturday morning cartoons and summer vacation. Want to give it more body? Mix in a splash of coconut milk or flavored creamer to stretch what you've got.
You can even toss in some of the cereal crumbs left at the bottom of the box for extra texture. It's the kind of snack you can prep in minutes and come back to when the sun's high and you want something cold, sweet, and simple. Whether you're trying to cut food waste or just looking for an easy summer win, cereal milk popsicles deliver. And sure, kids love this, but let's be honest — you don't need to be under 10 to appreciate a cereal milk frozen treat.
The great cereal milk remix
Once you've nailed the basic cereal milk pop, the real fun begins. Just like everyone has their favorite cereal, everyone can have their own frozen twist. Fruity cereals like Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops make vibrant, colorful pops with a tropical vibe. Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk freezes into something suspiciously close to horchata in flavor. And if you're into chocolate cereals — think Cocoa Pebbles, Special K Chocolately Delight, or Reese's Puffs — the result is like a homemade fudgesicle with the bonus of nostalgia. Feeling fancy? Drizzle melted dark chocolate and nuts over the frozen pops. Or, layer flavors — half cereal milk, half vanilla yogurt — for a rich and velvety frozen treat.
For the gym rats and macro-trackers out there: Yes, you could freeze the leftover milk from your Premier Protein cereal. Is it delicious? Let's just say it's ... functional. Want to actually enjoy it? Blend it with a banana or a scoop of vanilla protein powder and a little honey before freezing. Will it boost your gains? Who knows. Will it taste better than a warm protein shake? Absolutely. You can find different flavors on Amazon if you'd like to experiment. Bottom line: The milk you usually drink as an afterthought just became the MVP of your summer snack game. It's low effort, totally customizable, and sneakily genius. Just don't be surprised if you start eating cereal purely for the pops.