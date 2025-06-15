Transform Your Cereal Milk Into A Creamy, Frozen Summer Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all done it — poured a second bowl of Cap'n Crunch or Lucky Charms, not just because we're still hungry, but because the milk at the bottom is that good. It's the unofficial reward at the end of breakfast, sweetened by whatever was floating in it just moments ago. Instead of chugging it or pouring it out, here's a fun idea: Turn it into a frozen treat.

All you need is that leftover milk and a popsicle mold (or plastic party cups and wooden sticks if you're improvising). Pour the cereal milk directly into the molds and freeze for a few hours to overnight if possible. That's it. No stove, no oven, no fuss. The result is a creamy, nostalgic popsicle that tastes like Saturday morning cartoons and summer vacation. Want to give it more body? Mix in a splash of coconut milk or flavored creamer to stretch what you've got.

You can even toss in some of the cereal crumbs left at the bottom of the box for extra texture. It's the kind of snack you can prep in minutes and come back to when the sun's high and you want something cold, sweet, and simple. Whether you're trying to cut food waste or just looking for an easy summer win, cereal milk popsicles deliver. And sure, kids love this, but let's be honest — you don't need to be under 10 to appreciate a cereal milk frozen treat.