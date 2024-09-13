Use Creamer To Make The Most Luscious Ice Pops

Powdered coffee creamer is a shelf-stable, often dairy-free staple that most coffee drinkers have in their pantry. With a creamy consistency similar to half and half, and a wealth of different flavors, coffee creamer will add a luscious texture and more depth of flavor to your next batch of ice pops.

If you're lactose intolerant or vegan, coffee creamer is a great option to keep ice pops dairy free. Plus, many creamers have added sugar, so they won't mute the sweetness of your pops. That said, if you're worried about creamer making your pops too sweet, you can always reduce the amount of sugar in any given recipe.

You can add creamer to your ice pops in different ways depending on the aesthetic you're looking for and the other ingredients in the recipe. If you're using a brightly-colored popsicle recipe like fruit you can wait till the end to add the creamer. You'll first pour the liquid popsicle mixture into molds, add the popsicle stick, then finish with a tablespoon or two of creamer. The creamer will seep into the contents of the mold to create a beautiful marbling effect. For a more even dispersal of creaminess and flavor, you can stir the creamer into the popsicle mixture over the stove or in a blender before pouring it into the popsicle molds.