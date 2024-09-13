Use Creamer To Make The Most Luscious Ice Pops
Powdered coffee creamer is a shelf-stable, often dairy-free staple that most coffee drinkers have in their pantry. With a creamy consistency similar to half and half, and a wealth of different flavors, coffee creamer will add a luscious texture and more depth of flavor to your next batch of ice pops.
If you're lactose intolerant or vegan, coffee creamer is a great option to keep ice pops dairy free. Plus, many creamers have added sugar, so they won't mute the sweetness of your pops. That said, if you're worried about creamer making your pops too sweet, you can always reduce the amount of sugar in any given recipe.
You can add creamer to your ice pops in different ways depending on the aesthetic you're looking for and the other ingredients in the recipe. If you're using a brightly-colored popsicle recipe like fruit you can wait till the end to add the creamer. You'll first pour the liquid popsicle mixture into molds, add the popsicle stick, then finish with a tablespoon or two of creamer. The creamer will seep into the contents of the mold to create a beautiful marbling effect. For a more even dispersal of creaminess and flavor, you can stir the creamer into the popsicle mixture over the stove or in a blender before pouring it into the popsicle molds.
Creamer flavors and ice pop combinations
Just as there's no shortage of creamer flavors, there's also no shortage of ice pop recipes into which you can incorporate them. Everything from fruit to chocolate will taste better with a dash of cream! Tasting Table has a repertoire of delicious popsicle recipes that you can upgrade with creamers. For example, you could use hazelnut creamer instead of heavy cream and milk to blend with Nutella for a nutty twist on fudgsicles. You could use a peppermint creamer for a classic fudgsicle recipe, adding chopped candy canes to the mix for a winter-worthy treat.
A sweet cream creamer would be the perfect (as the name suggests) sweet, creamy pairing for strawberry, raspberry, or cherry popsicles. Coconut creamer would bring a nutty and rich complement to this floral and bright recipe for blueberry-lavender honey popsicles. You could use the marbling technique to create a beautiful purple and white marbling. Vanilla creamer would turn an orange popsicle into a dreamy orange creamsicle. Vanilla, chocolate, or coffee flavored creamers would enhance the underlying flavors in this hack for making popsicles out of espresso martinis. Blend coconut creamer into pineapple popsicles to give them a pina colada treatment.