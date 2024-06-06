Transform An Espresso Martini Into A Refreshing Ice Pop With Just 4 Ingredients

The trendy espresso martini cocktail offers the perfect balance of booze and caffeine, which certainly helps when you need a boost to get you going for an evening party. For an even more refreshing take on the popular drink, use the four core ingredients to make an espresso martini ice pop. It requires a little prep work ahead of time, but the result is a boozy, caffeinated, and refreshingly cool adult popsicle you'll love during the warmer months — or anytime of year, really.

You'll need coffee, vanilla vodka, Kahlua, and simple syrup, although there are some slight variations you can make in a pinch. For example, regular vodka is a fine replacement if you don't like your drinks (or popsicles) to be too sweet, and you can swap Kahlua for whichever espresso liqueur you have on hand. The only other essential component is a popsicle mold. Use one that comes with reusable sticks or find some of those wooden popsicle sticks most of us had for crafts during childhood. If you don't already have a mold, one hot tip for making popsicles at home is to use a loaf pan to freeze the espresso martini mixture part way. Insert the sticks and let it freeze fully, then cut it into popsicles. Alternatively, use your collection of shot glasses or even paper cups with popsicle sticks for a similar effect.