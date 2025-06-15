Our Favorite Pure Leaf Iced Tea Tastes Perfectly Brewed
A cool sip of perfectly sweetened iced tea can be just the ticket to perk up a dull day. And while even basic iced tea recipes can take some effort to put together, pre-made options put refreshing sips directly into your hands, no effort required. We took on the task to sample Pure Leaf's many pre-made varieties of iced tea. Among the 11 different flavor options available, one choice stood out as a clear winner.
The amber-hued Sweet Assam Black Tea captured our attention even before our taste buds had a chance to arrive to the tasting party. One sip of this brew offers just the right amount of sweetness to be enjoyably refreshing without teetering into an offensively cloying category. Pure Leaf uses dark black tea harvested from the northeast of India. Pure Leaf processes tea leaves by cutting leaves at peak freshness so the pieces can be set aside to dry and oxidize. The longer the leaves are left to dry, the darker they become, resulting in teas that taste bold and brisk. The result is a tea with a balanced profile and a smattering of citrus to liven up the palate.
The right amount of sweetness
We're not the only ones to gush about the Sweet Assam Black tea. Other thirsty samplers have commented on the sweetness of the drink, noting that the sugar content manages to hit just the right amount of sweetness that any sweet tea fan could sip contentedly. The aftertaste leaves more memories of the tea than of any added sweetener. Though not every reviewer agrees to this glowing description, Sweet Assam Black Tea is part of the brand's lineup of artisan inspired teas, an umbrella of products that cost more than the regular Pure Leaf flavors. Reasonably so, expectations can be set a bit higher for these bottles.
Regardless, for those moments you can't be bothered to brew tea, ice it, and sweeten it to the perfect level, this is a fine option for a quick and easy beverage. And with the tea available packaged in 42-ounce bottles, you'll have plenty of pours to carry you through even the warmest of summer months.