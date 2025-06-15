Our Favorite Pure Leaf Iced Tea Tastes Perfectly Brewed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cool sip of perfectly sweetened iced tea can be just the ticket to perk up a dull day. And while even basic iced tea recipes can take some effort to put together, pre-made options put refreshing sips directly into your hands, no effort required. We took on the task to sample Pure Leaf's many pre-made varieties of iced tea. Among the 11 different flavor options available, one choice stood out as a clear winner.

The amber-hued Sweet Assam Black Tea captured our attention even before our taste buds had a chance to arrive to the tasting party. One sip of this brew offers just the right amount of sweetness to be enjoyably refreshing without teetering into an offensively cloying category. Pure Leaf uses dark black tea harvested from the northeast of India. Pure Leaf processes tea leaves by cutting leaves at peak freshness so the pieces can be set aside to dry and oxidize. The longer the leaves are left to dry, the darker they become, resulting in teas that taste bold and brisk. The result is a tea with a balanced profile and a smattering of citrus to liven up the palate.