Every Flavor Of Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Ranked Worst To Best

Iced tea tends to be my go-to drink. You'll almost always find a pitcher of fresh-brewed tea in my refrigerator, typically unsweetened. And, if you were to go out to a restaurant with me, you'd likely hear me order an iced tea — sometimes sweet, sometimes unsweet. Even with fresh-brewed iced tea at home, there are still times when you might find it more convenient to pick up a few bottles of iced tea, such as for a summer cookout, when you're running errands, or when you're making a quick stop during a road trip.

For times such as these, Pure Leaf is one of the popular tea brands to consider grabbing. However, with 11 different flavor options, you might have a hard time deciding which flavors are really worth buying. I had the same dilemma, so I decided to taste all 11 varieties of Pure Leaf's Iced Tea and rank them in order from the worst to the best. This ranking is based on how each variety tastes, including whether there was any aftertaste (pleasant or otherwise). Additionally, since iced tea is something many of us reach for on a hot summer's day, I also considered whether each flavor was a refreshing thirst quencher, or whether it left me seeking something else to feel satisfied. I'll share a more in-depth explanation of the methodology I used to rank these Pure Leaf flavors at the end of this article.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.