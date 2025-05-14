Pure Leaf Vs AriZona: Which Brand Makes The Best Iced Tea?

Any Southerner worth their salt knows how to spot good iced tea from a mile away, and even if you aren't a Southerner, you've probably developed your preferences for the tangy beverage. Usually, homemade tea is the best, but there are plenty of decent store-bought brands out there, too. We recently ranked nine store-bought brands of iced tea from worst to best, and in a competition between Pure Leaf versus AriZona brand teas, the winner is pretty clear.

We ranked Pure Leaf sweet tea as eons ahead of AriZona tea when it came to both taste and balance in flavor. For the purpose of the test, we stuck with plain sweet teas, which was where the Pure Leaf brand really shone. The drink was sweet but not overwhelmingly so, with a surprising lack of a bitter aftertaste. The tea had a slight acidity, but in a way that worked in Pure Leaf's flavor because it cut through the sweetness quite nicely. We appreciated that this tea was readily available at gas stations and grocery stores alike, making it easily accessible. We'd go so far as to say it's almost everything you could want from a store-bought sweet tea.