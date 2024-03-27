Pure Leaf Is Launching Its First-Ever Zero Sugar Sweet Tea

We love sweet tea on a sweltering summer day when it's the ideal refreshing beverage to cool us off and satisfy our sweet tooth at the same time. What we don't love so much? All the added sugar in a recipe for sweet tea. It seems inevitable that you'll typically get a whopping dose of this ingredient in a glass since the saccharine flavor it produces is literally in the name of the drink. But starting on March 27, 2024, iced tea brand Pure Leaf is launching a version without sugar, and even more impossibly, without any calories, per a press release sent to Tasting Table.

The drink is called Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, and the brand promises that it will have all the same delicious flavor as the classic type. "We know this is an iced tea option consumers are looking for today, and we took the time needed to perfect our recipe," Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager of North America's Pepsi Lipton Partnership, said in the release.

The beverage boasts "freshly picked, high-quality black tea leaves," which bring a woody aroma to balance out the sugar-free sweetness. Bottles are also free from artificial colors, flavors, concentrates, or preservatives. This new product will be an innovative step for Pure Leaf, whose current bottles of Sweet Tea include 42 grams of added sugar, with its Extra Sweet Tea featuring 64 grams per bottle.