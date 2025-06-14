Can Dunkin' Cups Go In The Microwave?

There is nothing better than a hot cup of Dunkin' coffee to start your day, especially if it's one of the best hot drinks on the menu, the Caramel Craze Signature Latte. But sometimes life gets in the way, and that hot coffee is forgotten until it's too late, and the once steaming hot liquid is now lukewarm or, even worse, cold.

Now, what do you do? If a coffee connoisseur wanted their cup cold, they probably would have ordered it that way. Room-temperature coffee isn't nearly as appetizing as hot coffee, and with the prices at the coffee shop nowadays, no one wants to let that precious cup go to waste. While it may be tempting to pop that Dunkin' cup in the microwave and heat your coffee back up to the perfect temperature, don't do it! It's not safe to place Dunkin' hot cups in the microwave to reheat cooled-off coffee.

Instead, it's a good idea to pour the coffee (or whatever formerly hot beverage was in the cup) into a coffee mug or other microwave-safe cup before heating it back up. But that's not even the best way to reheat cold coffee, and you would benefit from a better-flavored brew if you heat it on the stove instead.