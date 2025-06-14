Can Dunkin' Cups Go In The Microwave?
There is nothing better than a hot cup of Dunkin' coffee to start your day, especially if it's one of the best hot drinks on the menu, the Caramel Craze Signature Latte. But sometimes life gets in the way, and that hot coffee is forgotten until it's too late, and the once steaming hot liquid is now lukewarm or, even worse, cold.
Now, what do you do? If a coffee connoisseur wanted their cup cold, they probably would have ordered it that way. Room-temperature coffee isn't nearly as appetizing as hot coffee, and with the prices at the coffee shop nowadays, no one wants to let that precious cup go to waste. While it may be tempting to pop that Dunkin' cup in the microwave and heat your coffee back up to the perfect temperature, don't do it! It's not safe to place Dunkin' hot cups in the microwave to reheat cooled-off coffee.
Instead, it's a good idea to pour the coffee (or whatever formerly hot beverage was in the cup) into a coffee mug or other microwave-safe cup before heating it back up. But that's not even the best way to reheat cold coffee, and you would benefit from a better-flavored brew if you heat it on the stove instead.
Dunkin' cups warn not to heat them up
It's a no-brainer not to microwave Styrofoam cups because the material could melt or leach harmful chemicals into your coffee. But while Dunkin' switched to paper cups in 2020, that doesn't mean it's fair game to heat a tepid cup of coffee without changing up the cup.
The upgraded paper Dunkin' cups come with a warning not to put them in the microwave. While that might seem perplexing to some, there is good reason for it. Some coffee drinkers who ignored the message and reheated anyway found their cups scorched, complained that the coffee tasted burnt, and even got a mildly scary flash of sparks. And that's not even the worst that could happen. The paper cups are glued together, so putting them in the microwave can weaken the glue and make the cup fall apart, spilling coffee everywhere and possibly causing burns.
So heed this warning and don't put those Dunkin' cups (or any other paper cup that holds your formerly hot drink) in the microwave. It's not worth the risks.