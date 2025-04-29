This Is The Best Hot Drink On Dunkin's Menu, According To Our Taste Test

Though you may stroll up to a Dunkin' with images of donuts in your head, it is only fitting that you pair the sweet treat with a warm cup of coffee. The familiar chain has a bulky list of coffee options, with seasonal orders and cult favorites to keep caffeine-lovers satisfied. Since the list of beverage options is long, we took on the task of ranking Dunkin's hot drinks so you know exactly what to order once you step up to the counter.

While you may want to grab a classic Americano to sip in between bites of glazed donuts, our team wants to direct your attention to the Caramel Craze Signature Latte. This is a coffee order that brightens the senses before it hits your palate. Though a Caramel Craze Latte may sound overly sweet, the recipe results in a satisfyingly balanced flavor profile that offers just the right amount of creamy smoothness to round out the warming notes of cinnamon and soften sweet, toasty caramel. The drink is made complete with a garnish of cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of caramel. While chocolate lovers may want to direct its focus to Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte, one taste of the Caramel Craze Signature Latte may have you reconsidering your go-to order for your next Dunkin' run.