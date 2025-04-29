This Is The Best Hot Drink On Dunkin's Menu, According To Our Taste Test
Though you may stroll up to a Dunkin' with images of donuts in your head, it is only fitting that you pair the sweet treat with a warm cup of coffee. The familiar chain has a bulky list of coffee options, with seasonal orders and cult favorites to keep caffeine-lovers satisfied. Since the list of beverage options is long, we took on the task of ranking Dunkin's hot drinks so you know exactly what to order once you step up to the counter.
While you may want to grab a classic Americano to sip in between bites of glazed donuts, our team wants to direct your attention to the Caramel Craze Signature Latte. This is a coffee order that brightens the senses before it hits your palate. Though a Caramel Craze Latte may sound overly sweet, the recipe results in a satisfyingly balanced flavor profile that offers just the right amount of creamy smoothness to round out the warming notes of cinnamon and soften sweet, toasty caramel. The drink is made complete with a garnish of cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of caramel. While chocolate lovers may want to direct its focus to Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte, one taste of the Caramel Craze Signature Latte may have you reconsidering your go-to order for your next Dunkin' run.
The right start for a weekday
Delightful notes of cinnamon can be just the ticket to refresh a sleepy afternoon or get you going in the morning, and the subtly sweet caramel taste of Dunkin's Caramel Craze flavor swirl blends in neatly with whipped cream once the ingredients are stirred together in your cup. Plus, on warmer days, you can opt for an iced version of the caramel-flavored recipe. While you're tasting a new drink, you may want to pair the sweet cinnamon-dusted coffee order with one of the Dunkin' treats that need more love and pair exceptionally well with this flavor profile, like a coffee roll, a glazed stick, maple-frosted donuts, or an iconic French cruller.
If you can't be bothered to step foot out of your house yet still want the sweet taste of caramel in your mug, you can imitate the Caramel Craze Signature Latte at home by combining hot brew or freshly poured espresso with caramel syrup and a splash of almond milk. Top with homemade honey whipped cream, an extra drizzle of caramel sauce, and a final garnish of sugar and cinnamon, and you'll have a comparable recipe without needing to leave your house. When outside temperatures run hot, serve this drink iced. After all, any bleary weekday morning deserves a bit of sweetness.