Don't Even Think About Spraying Your Kitchen With This Disappointing All-Purpose Cleaner
For some, cleaning the kitchen can be a soothing or even meditative process. For others, it often just feels like a necessary evil (especially when you're tackling one of the worst kitchen items to clean). If you fall into the latter category, there are a few ways you can help make the process a little less grueling for yourself. Choosing the best household cleaning products, for example, might make your cleaning routine more effective and less painstaking. Not all products live up to the hype, though, and we found that the Clean Cult All-Purpose Cleaner in Lemon Verbena scent is no exception. As the product we rated worst on our review of 10 popular all-purpose kitchen cleaners, Clean Cult's spray left a lot to be desired in terms of how well it performed.
Whether your countertops need a quick wipe-down after chopping vegetables for a soup or you need to deep clean your stove drip pans, our review found that Clean Cult's All-Purpose Cleaner was one product to leave off your shopping list the next time you're stocking up on cleaning supplies. This spray may have a strong fragrance, but its cleaning power is anything but.
The Clean Cult All-Purpose Cleaner made a mess instead of cleaning one
If you're choosy about the scent of your home, you might want to shop for cleaning products that all have a similar fragrance. Scents like lavender, fresh linen, or citrusy options like lemon are some of the most commonly reached for in a typical cleaning product aisle. Still, even if you choose an all-purpose kitchen cleaner with a fragrance that you really love, too much of a good thing isn't always good. That was the case in our review of the Clean Cult All-Purpose Cleaner in Lemon Verbena. According to our reviewer, the spray bottle had a leak issue and covered their bag in the scent before they even arrived home.
Our review also found that the scent was much stronger than the cleaning power of the actual product itself; when our reviewer tried to use the spray on tougher messes or greasy areas, they were majorly disappointed. As one of the most expensive products on our list, our review determined that just soap and water would have been a better option.