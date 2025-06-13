Don't Even Think About Spraying Your Kitchen With This Disappointing All-Purpose Cleaner

For some, cleaning the kitchen can be a soothing or even meditative process. For others, it often just feels like a necessary evil (especially when you're tackling one of the worst kitchen items to clean). If you fall into the latter category, there are a few ways you can help make the process a little less grueling for yourself. Choosing the best household cleaning products, for example, might make your cleaning routine more effective and less painstaking. Not all products live up to the hype, though, and we found that the Clean Cult All-Purpose Cleaner in Lemon Verbena scent is no exception. As the product we rated worst on our review of 10 popular all-purpose kitchen cleaners, Clean Cult's spray left a lot to be desired in terms of how well it performed.

Whether your countertops need a quick wipe-down after chopping vegetables for a soup or you need to deep clean your stove drip pans, our review found that Clean Cult's All-Purpose Cleaner was one product to leave off your shopping list the next time you're stocking up on cleaning supplies. This spray may have a strong fragrance, but its cleaning power is anything but.