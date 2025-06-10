10 Cheeses You Should Never Add To Homemade Macaroni And Cheese

I've written over a dozen cookbooks for people with various food sensitivities, and one thing virtually every book has in common is that it contains a recipe for homemade macaroni and cheese. This gooey, creamy pasta dish is beloved for a reason: It tastes amazing, even when you use different cheeses and non-standard ingredients. I've created mac and cheese recipes with all kinds of cheesy ingredients, from vegan nutritional yeast to a classic sharp cheddar and medium cheddar combo.

There are so many types of cheese that work great for homemade macaroni and cheese, and switching up the queso is an excellent way to boost flavor or create something a little different (but still delicious) from what you've had before. But some cheeses? Nope. While technically, you could use them in homemade mac and cheese, you probably shouldn't because they'll create odd flavors or textures that won't yield the creamy, flavorful results you're looking for. These are some cheeses you should avoid.