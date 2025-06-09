11 Fast Food Chains That Serve Alcohol
Fast food restaurants don't generally encourage customers to sit and stay awhile. Since turnover equals money, you're often ushered through the drive-thru line with such velocity that you might lose a fry out the window. Of course, that's the MO of many fast food joints, which is why it's surprising to learn a decent number of fast food chains actually offer alcohol to patrons. But it's true: Many fast food giants have crossed over to the boozy side, potentially changing forever how we think about so-called fast food.
Now, beyond a disruption to the quick-service model, fast food joints have historically resisted the alcohol bandwagon due to difficulties with licensing, high costs, and the desire to maintain a more family-friendly reputation. Yet times are changing, and more restaurants than you might think have jumped the necessary hurdles to bring libations into the fold — and we're not just talking about international outposts.
Some fast food chains in the U.S. are known to dole out ice-cold brewskis, pour vino, and even shake up craft cocktails in certain instances. In other words, there are mixologists among us wearing polos, non-slip shoes, and chatting into a drive-thru headset. In this roundup, we highlighted 11 fast food chains proudly serving alcohol as of 2025. So if you've ever wondered what a Starbucks-style espresso martini tastes like or how well a White Castle slider pairs with a pint, hold onto your hat. Your boozy dreams are about to come true.
Taco Bell
Cantina locations may just be Taco Bell's greatest idea of all time — giving the Crunchwrap supreme and nacho fries a run for their money. If you haven't heard of this concept, it could be because there are only about 50 locations across the country as of this writing. But one could be heading to your neck of the woods soon, as the concept continues to catch on and expand.
Generally speaking, Taco Bell Cantina is akin to the standard Taco Bell's party-hard cousin. It follows an upscale, urban design, and has a unique menu featuring tapas-style shareables, such as nachos, dips, and mini quesadillas. Of course, the real kicker is the lineup of specialty alcoholic beverages. Beer, wine, and sangria are all on the table, though we're mostly interested in the liquored-up versions of the chain's classic frozen drinks, also known as Twisted Freezes.
If you've ever wondered what Mountain Dew's Baja Blast would taste like with rum, a Cantina location has you covered. You can also sip on a Cantina punch (IE the adult version of a fruit punch Slurpee) or a frozen Cantina margarita with the tequila shot of your choice. The pour possibilities are nearly endless at the Taco Bell restaurant, where happy hour is every hour.
Chipotle
The burrito-rolling behemoth Chipotle is less flashy about its alcoholic offerings. About half of the company's locations dabbled in booze according to Chipotle as of 2018, in the form of beers and margaritas — a fitting choices for the Tex-Mex chain. At these select restaurants, both options would sit unassuming on the menu board, not demanding attention but promising to be the perfect pairing for your bowl, tacos, or big-mouth burrito.
The fresh-made house margarita that was around from the very beginning featured Sauza tequila. But a few lucky eateries were also introduced to a premium marg in 2013 that blended Patron tequila with Triple Sec, fresh lime and lemon juices, and organic agave nectar. Chipotle even experimented with frozen palomas.
Around 2024, though, customers started to notice a slow disappearance of these tequila cocktails. This could have something to do with low sales, as back in 2014, reports indicated just 2% of the chain's total sales were comprised of alcohol. Cold beers are still stocked in select coolers in 2025, namely bottles of both Modelo and Corona, leading customers to as: Which Mexican beer are they choosing?
Shake Shack
At most Shake Shack locations, employees aren't stirring up something strong or shaking up margaritas — they tend to save their mixing for handspun milkshakes. However, the chain does offer a collection of beers and wines at certain locations, specially crafted to pair well with its menu of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries.
One of its most well-known libations is a brew dubbed the ShackMeister Ale, which was made in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery and served all over New York. Other states enjoy alternative Shack beers from brands like Odell Brewing Co. in Colorado, Samuel Adams in Massachusetts, and Deep Ellum Brewing in Texas. As for wine, the burger joint touts its very own house white (a sauvignon blanc) and house red (a mix of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc) — blends created with the help of Napa Valley's Frog's Leap Winery.
All of the above are standard options you'll find in most Shake Shack joints as of the time of writing in June 2025. But there are a few locations that really go over the top. One such location, nestled in the Denver, Colorado airport, comes equipped with a fully stocked bar. Travelers can find local wines here, along with a long list of draft and bottled beers, and crafty cocktails. If that's not enough, a few boozy milkshakes are also up for grabs, proving flight delays can be a good thing if you're in Denver.
Portillo's
Glizzies and beer go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it's not entirely shocking that the Chicago-based hot dog chain Portillo's offers brews at many of its locations as of June 2025. The list of options on tap is typically kept light, consisting of a few domestic brands, and maybe some regional selections, as well.
At a location in Moreno Valley, California, customers have mentioned seeing Blue Moon, Sam Adams Boston Lager, Coors Light, and an IPA as options. They've also added that Sutter Home wines were available for anyone who prefers a glass of vino to go with their sausage sandwich, cheese fries, and giant slice of chocolate cake.
The best part about enjoying a lager or ale at Portillo's, though, is the vessel it comes in. The chain goes all out by pouring its beer into chilled mugs or schooners so that every sip is ice cold and refreshing when paired with its food. Furthermore, if you're the type who's thinking one of the chain's glass chalices would look good in your home bar, we have good news for you. The restaurant also sells its branded schooners online for interested customers —Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef not included.
Starbucks
Starbucks reserves its adults-only good stuff for Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations (which began with much larger plans). As of 2025, just six of these chic and exclusive shops exist around the world, including locations in Chicago, Shanghai, and its Seattle hometown. Offering a more premium and innovative experience, these are the only places where you can sip on spirit-infused Starbucks coffee creations, in addition to plenty of other signature cocktails, as well.
Our dreams come true with the Starbucks Reserve espresso martini flight, and the whiskey cloud — made up of coffee, Amaro Averna, Westland single malt whiskey, syrup, Scrappy's chocolate bitters, cream, and nutmeg — completely redefines what a cup of Joe can be. In-house mixologists also show off with seasonal drinks like a butterfly tea spritz and a lavender matcha margarita, on top of classics like martinis and negronis. A top-notch selection of beer and wine can't be forgotten, and did we mention that happy hour is also a weekly occurrence?
If you're wondering why Starbucks has never expanded its alcoholic offerings to its standard locations, well ... it's tried to do so in the past. In 2015, the chain started testing a program at around 400 locations where it would sell beer, wine, and small plates during the evening. But while a casual, take-the-edge-off experience sounded like a good idea at the time, it never fully came to fruition, and all booze was poured off of its traditional menus by 2017.
Mcdonald's
Before you jump in your car and head to the drive-thru on the hunt for an iconic Big Mac and beer combo, we should mention that McDonald's libations are international only (sorry to burst your bubble). Still, in a number of different countries outside the U.S. — mainly European countries — the Golden Arches are dripping in beer as well as additional alcoholic swigs.
As of June 2025, the fast food giant is known to serve alcohol in 16 different nations, including Sweden, France, Australia, Spain, Greece, Serbia, and South Korea (among others). There's some crossover to the type of beer found in these regions, with names like Heineken, Coors, and Budweiser showing up again and again. Yet each country boasts its own local flavors, as well, like a real life drink-around-the-world Epcot experience.
In Italy, for example, Mickey D's locations serve up Peroni and Moretti. Meanwhile, in Germany, German Mekkes is a popular brew of choice. Customers have shared that in some countries, such as Spain, beer is even offered at the chain's drive-thru windows, while beer may cost the same as water at McDonald's locations in Belgium. The next time you're planning a trip across the pond, then, it could be worth it to stop by the chain — there's a certain kind of novelty in saying you've had Ronald McDonald as your bartender, after all.
Pizza Hut
No one outpizzas the Hut, and no one outboozes the Hut? That's right. Pizza Hut is no stranger to adult beverages. The multinational chain began testing beer delivery in Arizona back in 2017 and expanded it in the following years to also include California, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Ohio. Packs of two, as well as six-packs, were available, and brands included Bud Light, Miller High Life, Stella Artois, and Corona.
This service has since died down post-pandemic. But there is still a decent slice of Pizza Hut restaurants that are keeping some form of alcohol stocked in their coolers. About 500 restaurants, in fact, served alcohol as of October 2024, based on what the company told The Takeout. More than that, beers aren't reserved for dine-in customers only. They're available for takeout, as well as counter service only locations.
Keep in mind that these rules differ slightly if you happen to venture to a Pizza Hut in the United Kingdom. On the Pizza Hut website's FAQ section asking whether it serves alcohol in the U.K., the chain notes it does, though for dine-in customers only.
Five Guys
Doesn't it sound divine to wash down your made-to-order burger with a crisp brewski? Well, Five Guys goers in countries like the U.K., Germany, and France are getting to enjoy this simple yet highly sought-after luxury. On the chain's UK-specific online menu, alcoholic drinks are listed with the note: "If you're over 18, here's some beers to wash it down." Options are in short supply, only including Corona Extra, Budweiser, and Brooklyn Lager, but some beer is better than no beer.
Now, for most of us in the U.S., the only pours we can get at Five Guys come from the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. But there is one location that is breaking the mold. In 2021, the chain opened a shop in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which became the very first Five Guys in the country to offer a trifecta of beer, wine, and seltzers. While some others across the country have offered beer in the past — one Whitemarsh Island, Georgia location added beer all the way back in 2014, for example — the Dream Mall location is the first to serve up other alcoholic beverage choices. We raise a glass to this fast food pioneer and hope that its approach spills over to other Five Guys eateries.
SmashBurger
Just like the burgers, you can also get smashed at this fast food stop. Smashburger is best known for its sizzling burgers, fries smothered in rosemary and garlic, and its indulgent milkshakes. But at several locations, beer is also thrown into the mix. Around 2013, the chain began working with various breweries in order to bring local sips to its restaurants that would pair perfectly with its smashed-style handhelds.
Smashburger has worked alongside Belgium Brewing, Six Point Brewery, and more to create beer pairing menus that offer a more elevated dining out experience. In addition, some locations also have more classic picks like Coors Light, Miller's Light, Dos Equis, and even White Claws available as of 2025. And if you're still looking for even more of a smashing experience, a new kind of Smashburger restaurant might tickle your fancy.
In March 2022, the first Smashburger location to feature a full bar (with both beer and cocktails) opened in Denver, Colorado. This spot touts colorful libations like a blackberry smash, smoke and spice margarita, and more — all on top of Smashburger's standard menu of grub. Another of its kind opened up in Virginia in 2023, hinting that more may be on the way.
Burger King
If you haven't heard of Burger King's Whopper Bars, let us give you the rundown. These new concepts are a BK spinoff — similar to what Taco Bell Cantina is to Taco Bell — that puts even more emphasis on the chain's moneymaker burger, the Whopper. The compact restaurants are operated kiosk style, allowing for a build-your-own Whopper experience with 20 different topping choices – and these spots also happen to sell beer.
Now, there are just two Whopper Bars in the U.S. as of this writing: one in Universal Studios Orlando, and another in Miami. A third location was previously open in Manhattan, though it was shut down due to health code violations in the 2010s, while international Whopper Bars have been tested in Singapore and Venezuela, as well.
Aside from this juicy endeavor, BK has also been selling beer in a small number of its UK locations since 2015 with the stipulation that all beer be under 5% alcohol by volume and only enjoyed on premise. The word on Reddit is that the drink option has been added in Germany as well. One user shared a recent advertisement for a plant-based Whopper alongside a bottle of Hacker-Pschorr, a Munich-based beer. Unfortunately, there have been no indications so far that this trend will make its way to traditional Burger King restaurants in the United States anytime soon.
White Castle
Apparently, walking around the Las Vegas strip with a slider — the White Castle invention that paved the way for fast food burgers — in one hand and a beer in the other is a can't-miss experience. After all, the White Castle location inside the Best Western Plus Casino Royal hotel in Vegas is one of the few in the country that serve alcoholic beverages to its customers as of 2025.
Customers have shared photos of sliders, fries, and other White Castle bites saddled up next to lime-garnished bottles of Corona. The menu board shows additional logos for Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Shock Top, while the location was known to promote its wine and slider deal through a partnership with Copa di Vino in August 2024.
Las Vegas isn't the only city that has seen the Castle's boozy side. Other locations have also been known to sell beer, particularly in areas of Columbus, Ohio. Now, while some of these options have since fallen off menus, what hasn't gone away is the retail beer that White Castle sells in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company. The burger chain and brewery first released a tangerine IPA, It Hits Different, in 2022, before following it up the next year with a hazy and fruity IPA dubbed Main Character Energy. Both have been distributed to grocery stores, bars, and restaurants, mostly in the Northeastern states.