11 Fast Food Chains That Serve Alcohol

Fast food restaurants don't generally encourage customers to sit and stay awhile. Since turnover equals money, you're often ushered through the drive-thru line with such velocity that you might lose a fry out the window. Of course, that's the MO of many fast food joints, which is why it's surprising to learn a decent number of fast food chains actually offer alcohol to patrons. But it's true: Many fast food giants have crossed over to the boozy side, potentially changing forever how we think about so-called fast food.

Now, beyond a disruption to the quick-service model, fast food joints have historically resisted the alcohol bandwagon due to difficulties with licensing, high costs, and the desire to maintain a more family-friendly reputation. Yet times are changing, and more restaurants than you might think have jumped the necessary hurdles to bring libations into the fold — and we're not just talking about international outposts.

Some fast food chains in the U.S. are known to dole out ice-cold brewskis, pour vino, and even shake up craft cocktails in certain instances. In other words, there are mixologists among us wearing polos, non-slip shoes, and chatting into a drive-thru headset. In this roundup, we highlighted 11 fast food chains proudly serving alcohol as of 2025. So if you've ever wondered what a Starbucks-style espresso martini tastes like or how well a White Castle slider pairs with a pint, hold onto your hat. Your boozy dreams are about to come true.