The Staple Seasoning Guy Fieri Thinks Is Completely Misunderstood
Guy Fieri is widely-known for his trips to "flavortown" on his famous Food Network TV show, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." But to get the most flavor bang for your buck in the kitchen, the enthusiastic chef, restaurateur, and best-selling author's favorite seasoning is a bit unexpected. "Salt is the most misused and misunderstood seasoning out there," Fieri told The Kitchn, adding that "not all salt is created equal."
Apparently, we all should be paying much closer attention to all the kinds of salt we keep in the pantry. Though it's common to have iodized table salt or kosher salt on hand, the seasoning staple can vary drastically in texture, taste, and nutrient content depending on the type and brand. For instance, Fieri notes that "iodized table salt is super, well, salty," while "kosher salt has a larger grain and a more subtle taste." Kosher salts are easy in a pinch (literally) and are said to dissolve well in both baking and cooking recipes. Still, both table and kosher salts are typically highly refined, loaded with anti-caking ingredients, and missing the minerals that make for a good-tasting salt. Alternatively, salts harvested naturally from the sea and mountains, such as Fleur de sel and Himalayan salts respectively, come with a purer taste and mineral makeup — without the refinement or added ingredients. While they can differ, one salt is not necessarily superior over the others. The one you choose will largely depend on what you're cooking.
Choose your salt wisely - based on cooking application
Many recipes may indiscriminately list "add salt to taste," as if it were just a boring afterthought. The king of flavor begs to differ. Fieri says, "Great cooking is all about balance, and it starts with salt." Other than giving food a signature mouth-watering taste, salt serves many functions, including flavor enhancement, binding, and curing. Essentially, the salt you choose should come down to cooking or baking application. Some cooks prefer sea salt for its purity over refined table or kosher salt any day. However, bakers may opt for iodized table salt in cookies and cakes since baking recipes are often written using the common, fine-grained salt, which makes it easy to measure consistently. But when it comes to curing meat or salting steak before applying a dry rub to ensure juiciness, kosher salt or pink salt's larger granule sizes are better for evenly covering the meat.
Then, of course, there are flaky and flavored finishing salt varieties. Fieri references flaky Maldon salt, noting it's "softer, less bitter" nature. Though such craft salts typically are more costly than average table salt, in some applications, the higher price tag could be worth it. Take, for instance, adding a pinch of flaky salt to store-bought brownies to temper the sweetness. And we won't think twice about seasoning salad greens with a little rosemary smoked sea salt to add a subtle umami hint.