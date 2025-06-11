The Staple Seasoning Guy Fieri Thinks Is Completely Misunderstood

Guy Fieri is widely-known for his trips to "flavortown" on his famous Food Network TV show, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." But to get the most flavor bang for your buck in the kitchen, the enthusiastic chef, restaurateur, and best-selling author's favorite seasoning is a bit unexpected. "Salt is the most misused and misunderstood seasoning out there," Fieri told The Kitchn, adding that "not all salt is created equal."

Apparently, we all should be paying much closer attention to all the kinds of salt we keep in the pantry. Though it's common to have iodized table salt or kosher salt on hand, the seasoning staple can vary drastically in texture, taste, and nutrient content depending on the type and brand. For instance, Fieri notes that "iodized table salt is super, well, salty," while "kosher salt has a larger grain and a more subtle taste." Kosher salts are easy in a pinch (literally) and are said to dissolve well in both baking and cooking recipes. Still, both table and kosher salts are typically highly refined, loaded with anti-caking ingredients, and missing the minerals that make for a good-tasting salt. Alternatively, salts harvested naturally from the sea and mountains, such as Fleur de sel and Himalayan salts respectively, come with a purer taste and mineral makeup — without the refinement or added ingredients. While they can differ, one salt is not necessarily superior over the others. The one you choose will largely depend on what you're cooking.